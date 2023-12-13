Bradley Cooper's adorable daughter Lea, six, makes her red carpet debut at star-studded Maestro premiere

Bradley Cooper was joined by his adorable daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, six, at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Maestro.

Lea, who Bradley shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, was holding her father's hand as they both beamed for the cameras in her red carpet debut at the Academy Museum. Many stars were in attendance, including Carey Mulligan and Lady Gaga. Keep scrolling for all the best looks.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea © Getty Bradley's daughter makes a cameo in the drama film, playing a younger version of Maya Hawke's character Jamie Bernstein. The movie, which was directed and co-written by Bradley, is a biographical piece about the late Leonard Bernstein, a famous conductor and the composer of West Side Story. Whilst Bradley looked suave in a navy three-piece suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and black tie, Lea looked stylish in a leopard-print gown, teamed with gold sparkly pumps and a red-and-black crossbody bag. The youngster pulled her blonde locks back, with her bangs swept across her forehead. She finished off the look with red lipstick.

Carey Mulligan © Getty Carey Mulligan, who co-stars in the film as Leonard's wife Felicia Montealegre, looked super glam in a gorgeous navy blue gown, which featured shimmering sequins and dramatic sleeves. The actress, 38, wore her blonde tresses in a straight bob, finishing off the look with natural makeup, teardrop earrings and silver rings.

Lady Gaga © Getty Popstar Lady Gaga looked effortlessly cool in a fitted black pantsuit, which featured a plunging neckline. The singer starred alongside Bradley in the 2018 musical film, A Star Is Born.

Maya Hawke © Getty Maya Hawke, who plays Leonard's daughter Jamie, donned a ballerina-style mini dress. The Stranger Things star paired the brown-and-white sleeveless ensemble with a pair of white stockings and pink heels. She finished off the look with matching brown nail polish, dramatic eye makeup and a red lip, with her auburn hair styled in loose waves.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey © Getty Fellow Travelers stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey looked super stylish as they happily posed together on the red carpet. Matt went for a black roll neck teamed with a houndstooth pattern blazer, while Jonathan opted for a more vibrant look, wearing a red shirt underneath a white cardigan.

Alyssa Milano © Getty Alyssa Milano rocked a shimmering black gown with a plunging neckline and embellished with silver sequins. She paired the look with a fitted cropped blazer, styling her brunette locks in loose waves.

Sarah Silverman © Getty Sarah Silverman, who portrays Leonard's sister Shirley Bernstein in the film, looked uber glam in a plum sequin gown, which featured long, structured sleeves. The 53-year-old topped off the look with silver hoop earrings. She wore her dark tresses loose and opted for a smokey-eye makeup look.

Alexa Swinton © Getty Alexa Swinton showed off her endless legs in a short metallic mini-dress, paired with matching silver heels. The actress, who portrays Leonard's daughter Nina in the movie, styled her hair in tight curls and opted for silver eyeshadow and clear lip gloss.



Jane Seymour © Getty Jane Seymour looked stunning in a stylish black blazer dress featuring a feather skirt. The actress, 72, teamed the dress with a pair of polka-dot tights and black heels, accessorizing with a silver necklace with a half-moon pendant.



Maestro is in cinemas now and arrives on Netflix on December 20.