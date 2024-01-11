BAFTA Rising Star Awards: meet 2024's incredible nominees

Known for: Bridgerton, Fair Play, Bank of Dave

The daughter of Coronation Street icon Sally Dynevor, it seems as though Phoebe was destined to become a star too! The 28-year-old British actress, who shot to fame with her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton, recently showed her impressive range in the psychological thriller, Fair Play, where she plays a hedge fund analyst whose relationship begins to fail after she lands a promotion.

"To prepare for the role, I read a book called 'Hedge Funds for Dummies' because I had no idea what people in finance do on a daily basis," she explained to HELLO! and other reporters at the EE BAFTA Rising Star announcement. "I tried to highlight as much as I could then quickly realised that I would never get my head around it. So then moved on to getting the accent and rehearsing with Alden [Ehrenreich] which was the dream."

Speaking about finding out about her BAFTA nomination, Phoebe reveals that she was on a plane at the time. She explains: "I told my mum, and was so excited. Then I realised there were people around me and I was quiet, but it was too late!"