Theo James enters his gangster era as first trailer for The Gentleman drops

Not long to go till TV fans will see Theo James take on the underworld in his latest role. The official teaser for The Gentleman, a new drama series from Guy Ritchie, has dropped – and we are completely obsessed!

The White Lotus 2 actor Theo will star as The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in criminality after inheriting his father's estate while Ray Winstone will play Bobby Glass, a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire.

WATCH: Witness Theo James enter his gangster era

The synopsis reads: "Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation.

"Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Skins actress Kaya Scodelario will take on the role of Susie Glass, Bobby's effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.

© Netflix Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen

The thrilling series, which will also star Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and Chanel Cresswell, is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, but will not include the original characters.

"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," creator Guy, who will also serve as executive producer and co-writer, previously told Netflix. "We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

© Netflix Kaya Scodelario also stars in the upcoming Netflix drama

The 2019 film version followed an American expat (who was played by Matthew McConaughey) trying to sell off his lucrative marijuana business in London, leading plots, bribery and schemes against him.

Guy enlisted a stellar line-up of actors – as well as Matthew, the movie also featured Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Jason Wong, Hugh Grant and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery.