Netflix's swoony-worthy drama One Day finally drops gripping first trailer

Only one month to go before fans of David Nicholls' heartbreaking novel One Day will be released on the small screen in a new filmed adaptation by Netflix.

The decades-spanning love story centres around Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. After an unexpected one-night stand, they go their separate ways.

WATCH: The first trailer for Netflix's One Day is finally here

The synopsis then reads: "But where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?" Each episode will focus on Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they "grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak".

Filmed in Edinburgh, the lead roles will be taken by This is Going to Hurt's breakout star Ambika Mod and The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall.

HELLO!'s TV and Film Writer, Nicky Morris, shares her excitement, saying: "Netflix upcoming series is bound to be a big hit with fans of David Nicholl's hugely popular 2009 book. The series boasts an impressive cast and we can't wait to see Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall's portrayals of Emma and Dexter."

This is not the first time the bestselling 2009 story has been adapted for the screen – in 2011, Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred as the main roles with the author penning the screenplay for it.

© Netflix One Day centres around Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew

During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, David revealed he wanted a "fresh pair of eyes" to pen screenplay for the upcoming version but was happy to have a hand in picking the actors.

"I knew quite early on I didn't want to write it myself," he said of Nicole Taylor taking on the script. "I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it's been bliss. Of course we've cut things. We've had to condense things. So there's still those editorial decisions to be made, but I've been so happy with the process and it's been an incredibly enjoyable experience."

The author added: "We saw hundreds of people. We saw a huge number of really wonderful actors. It wasn't as if we were kind of looking and not finding anyone. We found some real talent. But I'd seen Ambika in This Is Going to Hurt, which I thought she was extraordinary in, and she had a certain Emma quality, a kind of watchfulness and wisdom that I thought was very Emma.

© Netflix Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall take on the lead roles

"Leo, I'd never seen in anything at all. And yet when we started pairing up the actors to see how they worked together, it was just magical. They were just so good together, so playful and funny, and with such a rapport."

The upcoming drama will also star the likes of Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.

Netflix's One Day will drop on 8 February – just in time for Valentine's Day!