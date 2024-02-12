9 best romance movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is, without a doubt, the most romantic day of the year, and whether you're in a long-term relationship or flying solo, there's no better way to celebrate the day than curling up on the sofa with a good film.

To save you hours of trawling through Netflix in search of the perfect romance movie, we've compiled a list of guaranteed crowd-pleasers. From tear-jerking classics like The Notebook to more recent releases like Always Be My Maybe, take your pick and get your popcorn ready!

When Harry Met Sally © CASTLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved. / MGM When Harry Met Sally is widely regarded as one of the greatest rom-coms of all time – and for very good reason! Prepare for genre conventions to be turned on their head in this charming and quirky enemies-to-lovers tale, in which Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal prove to be perfect leads. The film follows the two titular characters, who first meet as university graduates sharing a ride to New York City. After arguing over whether men and women can just be friends, they go their separate ways before running into each other five years later.

Pride and Prejudice © Universal Pictures If Matthew Macfadyen's iconic "I love, love, love you" line isn't enough to get Pride and Prejudice on this list, then I don't know what is. Another hate-to-love story, this 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel tells the classic tale of Mr Darcy (Macfadyen) and Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley). Set in rural England, the film follows the five Bennett sisters as they attempt to secure suitable marriages.

The Notebook © New Line Productions How could we not include The Notebook? Have the tissues at the ready for this classic romance. Based on Nicholas Sparks's best-selling novel, the film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as two young lovers who are separated by class. But will true love prevail?

Notting Hill © Universal Studios Hugh Grant AND Julia Roberts? Rom-com casts really don't come better than this, do they? In Richard Curtis' 1999 film, famous actress Anna Scott is in search of a normal life when she meets awkward bookshop owner Will Thacker in London's Notting Hill. Cue an unexpected love affair.

If Beale Street Could Talk © Entertainment One,Annapurna Releasing, LLC This beautiful love story is based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel which follows childhood friends Tish and Fonny whose plans for a future together are derailed when Fonny is accused of a crime he didn't commit and is sent to jail. KiKi Layne and Stephan James deliver stunning performances in this moving tale of despair and hope.

Love At First Sight © Netflix Based on Jennifer E Smith's young adult novel, Netflix's feel-good adaptation stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as two young strangers Oliver and Hadley who form a romantic connection after being sitting together on a flight from New York to London, only to lose each other in customs. Will they find their way back to one another? If you're looking for charming and cheesy, this one's for you. Watch on Netflix.

Love, Simon © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Starring Nick Robinson, this coming-of-age tale follows Simon, a closeted gay high-schooler who falls in love with an anonymous classmate after meeting online. But when a blackmailer gets hold of his email exchanges and threatens to out him, Simon has a big decision to make.

The Big Sick © Photo by Nicole Rivelli This endearing film is based on the real love story of Pakistan-born Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily, who falls seriously ill soon after meeting Kumail. With Emily in a coma, Kumail must face her protective parents while managing the expectations of his family. Wholesome and funny, The Big Sick is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.