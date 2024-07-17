Emmys 2024: see the full list of nominations - live updates

Nominations for the 2024 Emmy nominations are arriving at 8.30am PST, and we'll see whose awards season campaigning has paid off. David Beckham may become an Emmy nominee for his titular Netflix documentary, and we'll also be keeping an eye out for a nod for Netflix's Scoop, a re-telling of the now-infamous BBC interview with Prince Andrew, which ultimately led to the suspension of the Duke's royal duties.

Other categories where we're intrigued to see decisions play out include Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and if Selena Gomez will finally receive a well-deserved nod for her work on Only Murders in the Building, and if Sofia Vergara will get a nod for her work in Griselda.

Scoop will have competition from Red, White & Royal Blue, the queer romcom that became a surprise Emmys contender, while Dick Van Dyke and Lady Gaga may be going up against each other in Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

© Netflix Scoop stars Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson in a re-creation of an infamous BBC interview with Prince Andrew

Former Emmy winners Tony Hale (Veep) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will reveal the main categories nominations on Wednesday July 17 at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST, live from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

You can watch the live stream here, with HELLO!, below.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Best Drama Series

Best Comedy Series

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Best TV Movie

Best Variety Talk Series

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Best Structured Reality Program

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Best Reality Competition Program