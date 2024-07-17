Emmys 2024: see the full list of nominations - live updates

Nominations for the 2024 Emmy nominations are arriving at 8.30am PST, and we'll see whose awards season campaigning has paid off. David Beckham may become an Emmy nominee for his titular Netflix documentary, and we'll also be keeping an eye out for a nod for Netflix's Scoop, a re-telling of the now-infamous BBC interview with Prince Andrew, which ultimately led to the suspension of the Duke's royal duties.
Other categories where we're intrigued to see decisions play out include Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and ifSelena Gomez will finally receive a well-deserved nod for her work on Only Murders in the Building, and if Sofia Vergarawill get a nod for her work in Griselda.
Scoop will have competition from Red, White & Royal Blue, the queer romcom that became a surprise Emmys contender, while Dick Van Dyke and Lady Gaga may be going up against each other in Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
Former Emmy winners Tony Hale (Veep) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will reveal the main categories nominations on Wednesday July 17 at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST, live from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
You can watch the live stream here, with HELLO!, below.
