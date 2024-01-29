Daniela Ruah celebrates highly-anticipated NCIS comeback as she teases more to come: 'Felt like home'

After a hiatus of over six months, Daniela Ruah is ready to dive back into the world of NCIS, even if it's not NCIS: Los Angeles.

The Kensi Blye actress ended her 14-season-long tenure on the beloved show back in May, when NCIS: LA, the franchise's first and longest-running spin-off, came to an end following its cancellation.

However, while Daniela may not be stepping back into Kensi's role again, she still has a part in the NCIS universe, as director.

Daniela took to Instagram Monday and celebrated her latest NCIS milestone: directing her very first episode for its 21st season. She had previously announced the exciting move at the top of the month, writing on Instagram: "Here we go again! So excited to be directing an episode of #NCIS and #NCISHawaii this year! Stay tuned…"

Following her first shot at the director's chair, she shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos featuring some of the beloved cast members, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, and Gary Cole, among others.

"Special Agent Kensi Blye was first introduced on #NCIS, or as we lovingly call it… 'The Mothership,'" she first wrote in the caption, before adding: "Last week I wrapped my first directed episode on #NCIS in its season 21 (wow!) and I had an absolute blast."

She endearingly continued: "It felt like home, the cast and crew are spectacular…" and declared: "If you like them on TV, know that they are even more wonderful in real life."

"Feeling nothing but gratitude…" she then wrote, and, teasing more to come from her as director, concluded with: "Feeling nothing but gratitude… Next on the books… NCIS HAWAII! See you soon!"

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela starred as Kensi Blye for 14 years

It wasn't long before fans went wild with excitement in the comments section under post over seeing her comeback, with one fan writing: "Obsessed!! I wish you so much success. Congratulations!" as others followed suit with: "Amazing. Can't wait to watch the episodes you directed," and: "I also like their team and I'm happy to see you direct them! Can't wait to see your work. So proud of you," as well as: "It's good to see you again. Maybe someday you will return as Kensi Blye in front of the camera. I miss you on TV."

© Getty NCIS: LA ended in May 2023

Daniela's NCIS episode will air in March, while her NCIS: Hawai'i episode will air in April. She told Deadline earlier this month: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor.

"So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

