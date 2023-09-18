NCIS: LA might have aired its final episode earlier this year much to the heartbreak of fans, but it seems the cast are just as close as ever.

Daniela Ruah, who was adored for her role as Special Agent Kensi Blye, took to her Instagram to share the amazing news that she is set to reunite with her former co-stars for a special reason.

Addressing the camera directly and speaking to her followers, the 39-year-old American-Portuguese actress revealed that she, her husband David Olson, Caleb Castille, who played FBI Agent Devin Rountree, and Duncan Campbell who plays Agent Castor, are taking part in the Malibu triathlon to raise money for charity.

"Alright, for the last few years I have participated in the Malibu triathlon to raise funds for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, but I've always only done the running portion of the race as part of a relay team," Daniela began.

"This year, however, because I turn the big 4-0 in December, I decided to gift myself an entire race, so, swimming, biking, and running. We've also got a little team of people together to help raise funds and that is Caleb Castille, Duncan Campbell and my very own hubby, David Olson, who played Tom Olson.

"We're training for it and having so much fun, and we would love it if you could help raise $10,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles." The star also said in the caption: "I'm nervous and excited and training along with these guys!" adding: "Also if anyone has any pointers I’d love to hear them!"

© Getty Daniela Ruah played Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA

Daniela's followers flooded the comments section sharing how thrilled they were for her new venture and also offered their own words of wisdom about taking on the physical challenge. "Wooow you guys are the best!!! These kinds of things always make me so emotional and you all have my deepest respect for doing this! GO TEAM NCISLA. Thank you, thank you, thank you," wrote on fan.

© Jon Kopaloff NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah

Another said: "As someone also new to triathlon, and in their 40s, it was the best thing ever! Enjoy the journey and hopefully, this isn't your first and last." A third added: "I started in triathlon by doing the run leg in sprint relays a few years ago.

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS

"I'm now in a Tri club and do the whole race. I turn 50 next year and am gifting myself with a 70.3 half Ironman distance (serious bike and run training needed)!!! Good luck and enjoy."

Daniela will no doubt be thrilled to back with her NCIS: LA family members after the show wrapped earlier this year. The programme finished with a two-part finale special as well as a special programme featuring interviews from the cast and crew celebrating a fantastic run on CBS.