NCIS star Daniela Ruah sparks major fan reaction with on-set photo amid return to franchise

NCIS: Los Angeles Daniela Ruah has delighted fans with a photo from the set of the long-running CBS show. The American-Portuguese actress has returned to the franchise as a director following the cancelation of the LA-based spin-off, in which she starred as Kensi Blye for 14 seasons.

Taking to Instagram with a photo showing the star perched in a director's chair in front of an idyllic lakeside background, the 40-year-old penned in the caption: "Back in the @ncisverse learning, creating and feeling blissful… Back in the world...learning, creating and feeling in the clouds… #directing #happy #gig #moretocome #ncisfamilia #team #bts."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Oh that's so cool. Glad to see you back on set," while another commented: "So excited to have you back in the director's chair! Congratulations, you're gonna smash it!"

Many fans are hoping Daniela will guest star in the upcoming 21st season now that she's back on set. One person penned: "So glad you are back but wished you were in front of the camera," while another added: "The episodes directed by you will definitely be the best, it would be nice to see you also as a guest star in the series as well as knowing that you are behind their direction."

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah played Special Agent Kensi Blye on the show

Daniela is set to direct two episodes for the franchise: one for NCIS, which will air in March, and one for NCIS: Hawai'i with an April air date.

The actress' return comes one year after CBS announced the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles. On returning to the show, Daniela told Deadline: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor.

"So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

© Getty Daniela starred alongside Eric Christian Olsen, who played Marty Deeks

The final episode of NCIS: Los Angeles aired back in May. The drama ended on a happy note, with Kensi falling pregnant with her first baby with her husband Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), while Callen (Chris O'Donnell) tied the knot with Anna (Bar Paly) in a city hall wedding.

Daniela isn't the only former star fans are hoping will make an appearance in the upcoming season. Michael Weatherly, who played Tony DiNozzo for 13 years until his departure in 2016, has sparked speculation amongst viewers about a potential return to the role.

Taking to X earlier this month, the 55-year-old actor revealed his plans to reprise the role one day. In response to a fan asking Michael to reveal his favorite TV role, he wrote: "There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that's my plan! We shall see…"

© Cliff Lipson/CBS Michael Weatherly hopes to reprise his NCIS role one day

Sharing their excitement in the comments section, one fan penned: "@M_Weatherly that's awesome Michael, thanks for the continued mystery of the unknown to look forward too. Shall I say welcome back DiNozzo," while another added: "YES! I would love to see Daddy DiNozzo in action, leading a team or possibly a spectacular fit in the director's Chair!"