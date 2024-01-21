NCIS references Mark Harmon in first look at long-awaited season 21 – but fans are conflicted

NCIS is gearing up for its grand return with the long-delayed season 21, which was pushed from the 2023 Fall season to February 12 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The show has officially shared its first peek at the upcoming season, and managed to surprise fans with a nod to former star Mark Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

However, many were left divided by the first peek at the season, check out the official first sneak peek of NCIS season 21 in the video below…

WATCH: NCIS shares first look at season 21

"You think you know someone and then…," the caption of the video, which featured appearances from stars Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama read.

Many fans of the show were excited for its return, and found the explosive first scene to be the perfect tease. "I like this," one wrote, with another saying: "I can't wait to watch it I'm so excited," and a third adding: "I have been so excited for this since last summer omg!"

However, a few others felt that the reference to fan favorite Gibbs just highlighted how much his presence was missed, leaving responses like: "Bring back Gibbs," and: "Not the same without Gibbs," as well as: "Yeah, this so not damn good!"

© CBS NCIS will return with its 21st season on February 12

Quite a few commenters also expressed their adoration for the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the show from the very first season till his passing in September, asking for a proper tribute to the actor.

Speaking of former characters, fans of the show received major news earlier in the week that implied the possible return of another favorite, that being Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo.

The actor was a part of the show from its first season till its 13th, but hinted at his return to his character on X when a fan asked if he preferred DiNozzo or his Bull character Dr. Jason Bull.

© CBS Photo Archive Many fans clamored for Gibbs' return, while others hoped to see a tribute to Ducky Mallard

"There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that's my plan! We shall see…"

As for Mark, while he does not plan to return to the flagship series anytime soon, he remains an executive producer, and is currently in the process of helming a prequel series, titled NCIS: Origins, which will relate the backstory of his character.

© CBS Michael, meanwhile, teased that his character's story wasn't over just yet

While the 72-year-old won't star in it himself, he will act as executive producer with his son Sean Harmon (who played a younger version of Gibbs on NCIS), and will also serve as its narrator. The search is still on to find an actor to portray the lead role.

Sean, 35, said in a statement: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

© A&S IMAGES INC The story of Gibbs will return with the prequel series "NCIS: Origins"

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

