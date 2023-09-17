NCIS' Brian Dietzen recalls terrifying moment in personal life in highly emotional message

Brian Dietzen was one of the many celebrities to pay his respects on Monday to remember all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2011.

The NCIS star had a personal memory from the day, and recalled the terrifying scare he faced concerning two close friends who were due to fly to New York City the night before, and who were due to stay at a hotel located next to one of the World Trade Center buildings.

Revealing the tense moments trying to contact them as the terror unfolded on the day, Brian wrote: "If you’re old enough, you remember where you were 22 years ago.

© @briankdietzen Brian Dietzen and his wife Kelly were incredibly worried about their friends on September 11 2011

"My wife and I had just woken up in our Los Feliz apartment to see the news on the television. It was terrifying, disorienting and made our hearts ache and scream.

"My mind immediately went to my two dear friends Mike and Patty who were supposed to be flying out to NY the night before, and were booked to stay at the hotel in one of the World Trade Center buildings."

Brian continued: "I left frantic voicemails and thankfully heard back a few hours later. They were safe. They’d decided to take the morning flight and were grounded in Las Vegas.

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon shares next project in huge career update

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah addresses possible return to Hawai'i spin-off

"As all air travel was halted and all cars were rented, they needed a ride back to LA. That’s how Kel and I found ourselves in a casino hotel room on the night of 9/11. I was so thankful our friends were alive."

© Getty Images Brian Dietzen on NCIS

The Dr. Jimmy Palmer actor added: "Every year I get a text from Patty and I think about all the families and friends who never returned frantic voicemails. Those who never came home.

MORE: Pauley Perrette looks unrecognisable with blond hair in epic throwback

MORE: Mark Harmon disagrees with his wife as he makes unexpected confession about personal life

"My heart breaks for those who lost so much this day 22 years ago. Sending love and hope to all who hurt today." Brian's followers went on to recall their own memories of September 11, while others paid tribute to all those who lost their lives and loved ones.

© Photo: Instagram Brian Dietzen and his wife, Kelly

Brian is married to Kelly Dietzen, and the pair share two children, who are never featured on their dad's Instagram in order to protect their privacy.

MORE: NCIS star's heartbreaking homeless battle revealed

MORE: How Mark Harmon's painful injury changed his lifestyle

In fact, Brian and Kelly are so private when it comes to their children that they have never disclosed their names or anything about them into the public domain.

The actor has been playing Jimmy Palmer on NCIS since 2004, having first landed the role as a guest appearance, before carving out his career in the show.

Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer on the show

"One of the big, memorable days is my first scene here [on NCIS]. And I was hired to do one scene with David McCallum, one day," he told CBS.

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

MORE: Katrina Law shares update on NCIS co-star after surgery

"And I went in there, we had a nice juicy scene with David, where I was nervous, and I was working on a tape recorder.

He and I played really, really well together." Brian was promoted to a series regular on NCIS in 2012, eight years after appearing in his first episode.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.