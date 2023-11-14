Helen George recently wrapped filming on Call the Midwife series 13 and so the star is no doubt enjoying some downtime with her two daughters, Wren and Lark.

The Nurse Trixie Franklin actress, who recently split from her partner and father of her children, Jack Ashton, has previously shared a sneak peek into her gorgeous home and, more recently, she showed off her super stylish bedroom.

Taking to Instagram in October, the mother-of-two shared a series of photos from her jam-packed summer full of fun with her nearest and dearest, and one snap showed the TV star's ultra-chic bedroom complete with eye-catching wallpaper and décor.

Helen's photo showed her king-sized bed with a shell effect headboard in a blue-grey shade – adding luxury to her sleep space. But our eyes were immediately drawn to the stunning wallpaper on the feature wall, which is adorned with trees and peacocks.

Next to Helen's bed, two bedside tables that bring an element of vintage to her bedroom could be seen. The cabinets are wooden with gold accents and marble-effect tops, and on one of the cabinets is a stylish Roberts Radio.

In the snap, Helen's adorable dog Charlie made himself at home as he got cosy in the white bedsheets, with the sunshine pouring in from the window – gorgeous!

The 39-year-old is clearly a fan of vintage style décor as she carries this theme throughout other parts of her house. In the star's kitchen, another Roberts Radio is on the side while her duck-egg blue kitchen cabinets add a splash of colour.

In the living room, there are other retro touches such as a bright yellow sofa with gorgeously patterned cushions, as well as a classic-looking fireplace and a stunning doll's house for her daughters to play with.

Meanwhile, Helen has faced changes in her personal life recently after the Call the Midwife actress announced that she and her actor boyfriend Jack Ashton had split. In July, Helen released a statement which read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark two.

© Olly Courtenay Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

More recently, however, Helen was pictured leaving the home of her co-star and on-screen husband Olly Rix, who also recently split from his partner, in photographs obtained by The Sun. It's believed the co-stars are supporting each other as they navigate through their recent break-ups.