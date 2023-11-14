Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Olly Rix's future on show revealed

Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Olly Rix have both been rumoured to be leaving the show in the upcoming 13th season. However, HELLO! understands that this is not the case.

Helen's departure from the show was first reported by The Sun earlier this month, with the publication claiming that her character, Trixie Franklin, decides to leave. The outlet also reported that Olly, who plays Matthew Aylward, had been written out of the scripts.

HELLO! understands that Helen is not leaving the drama at the end of season 13, and that Olly will appear in the entirety of series 13, with the door left open for his character. His departure has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.

© BBC Helen George is not leaving the show at the end of season 13

Helen has featured in the show's main cast since the very first episode, which premiered back in 2012. Olly joined the programme in season ten, with his character immediately forming a bond with Trixie, who helped his wife Fiona deliver their baby.

Fiona's sudden death from leukaemia led to a friendship between Trixie and Matthew, before a slow-burning romance ensued.

© BBC Olly Rix will appear in season 13

At the end of season 12, the characters tied the knot in a joyous finale, which aired earlier this year.

WATCH: Helen George reveals 'pressure' over Trixie's wedding dress in series 12 finale

Season 13, which is set in 1969, is expected to premiere in 2024 and will feature stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks, covering health issues such as Tetanus, Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Porphyria and TB.

© BBC Trixie and Matthew tied the knot at the end of series 12

The new episodes promise to explore "complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds". With more babies being born than ever, "pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters," the synopsis teases.

Poplar will also receive two new arrivals in the form of student midwives and roommates, Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.

Renee Bailey will play Joyce, a "hardworking fiercely bright and deeply kind," pupil from Trinidad. Meanwhile, Natalie Quarry portrays Rosalind, who is "passionate, funny and naive at times".

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford

MORE: Call the Midwife star Laura Main's very private life away from the show

SEE: The cast of Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

Creator Heidi Thomas previously said: "As 1969 unfolds we will see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics, and midwives. Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn, and much to give."

Viewers are also in for "a few shocks" according to Helen, who teased the new episodes whilst chatting with Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in September.

© BBC Radio 2 Helen teased "a few shocks" during her appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show

"We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along," she explained. "It's another exciting year, lots of babies. I can't tell you much more than that.

"There's a few shocks," the 39-year-old added.