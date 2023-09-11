Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati reveals cast reunion in fun new photo

The One Chicago franchise has halted production due to the writers' strikes

It was a One Chicago reunion over the weekend when a trio of the franchise's most popular stars stepped out together in New York.

Taking to Instagram, Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati gave a glimpse of her antics with Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DeCosta from Chicago Med.

The actresses posed up a storm at New York Fashion Week as they modeled three gorgeous looks at the Cucculelli Shaheen show.

They looked striking in designer dresses and heels, although Marina confessed she almost "didn't make it" after missing her train.

Their outing comes as fans eagerly await the return of Chicago Fire, PD and Med, which are on hiatus due to the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The cast of the police drama were praised last month for making an incredible gesture to the production assistants amid the strikes.

Deadline reported that the stars of the NBC show teamed up with the production crew to give each of the 13 set and office PAs working on the drama $1,500.

It was organized by the show's First Assistant Director Richard White and stars such as Marina, Patrick John Flueger, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos contributed.

In August, Richard White told the publication that the donation amount had grown to $25,000 and would be given to entry-level staffers at Wolf Entertainment/Universal TV.

He said: "They are a really good team of kids I had the idea, as the strike was going on, of trying to do something for them because I knew they would be the ones that really would be hurting the most.

"I don't want them to have to give up on their dreams right away because they have now been hit with a major hardship," he said. "My goal is to try and get publicity and see if other people are willing to step up to help out and do the same thing on their shows, to their production staff."

Shows such as the One Chicago franchise, NCIS and 9-1-1 are facing serious delays as they would normally return in September.

Many fans have assumed that it would be Spring 2024 when the shows now premiered and with a shortened 13-order season too.

However, with the strikes now heading into the fifth month for the WGA, and third for SAG, it's becoming clear that there may not even be scope for a shorter season, and that many networks will push the release of new seasons back to September 2024.

Yaya and Torrey have both now departed Chicago Med while Marina is still on Chicago PD.

