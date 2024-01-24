Apple TV+ shows coming back this year: all the details from Bad Sisters season 2 to Slow Horses season 4

Apple TV+ has some brilliant TV shows that we have become totally obsessed with over the years, and we’re so excited to see the return of some of these critically acclaimed hits this year. From Bad Sisters to Trying, here’s what’s back in 2024…

Severance season 2

After perhaps the best season finale ever, we can’t wait to get more answers (and let’s face it, probably be offered up plenty of new mysteries) in Adam Scott’s deeply weird but addictive TV show about office workers who have a microchip in their brains which means they forget about their personal lives while working, and forget their work lives in reality - leading them to be two very different people. Bring it on.

WATCH: Severance season two is back in 2024

Slow Horses season 4

Slow Horses is one of telly’s most underrated shows - with the tale of MI5 agents at Slough House reaching its peak in season three. Here’s what the novel’s description has to say about what we might expect from season four.

Are you excited for season four of Slow Horses?

It read: “Retired from the intelligence service, David Cartwright still knows where the skeletons are hidden. But when he forgets that secrets are supposed to stay buried, there's suddenly a target on his back… Jackson Lamb worked with David back in the day. He knows better than most that this is no innocent old man. So when River's panic button raises the alarm at Intelligence Service HQ, Lamb will do whatever he thinks necessary to protect an agent in peril.”

Jack Lowden as River in Slow Horses season 3

Trying season 4

Now that Jason and Nikki have landed custody of their kids Princess and Tyler, the challenge is keeping their family together! With plenty more humour and drama, we can’t wait to see what comes next for our favourite television couple, their friends and parents, and their new little family.

Jason and Nikki in Trying

Mythic Quest season 4

Mythic quest, despite the name, is much less about the RPG fantasy game being made and much more about the dysfunctional work environment and the relationships between the talented but neurotic characters.

© Amy Sussman Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend the premiere for Apple's "Mythic Quest"

Season 3 left off with Ian (pronounced Iron) and Poppy returning to Mythic Quest following the previous seasons' walkout, reuniting with their anxiety-plagued former boss David. Meanwhile, Dana brings the evil and former frenemy pairing of Jo and Brad to start a new company. This hilarious stand-out is back for season 4 for a reason - so catch up now!

Bad Sisters season 2

Since season one - where the sisters went out of their way to kill their despised brother-in-law - was a pretty open-and-cut show, we’re curious to see where the story will go for this Irish drama’s second outing, but in Sharon Horgan we trust! The show’s creator and star will be back for round two alongside Anne Marie Duff, Eve Hewson and Daryl McCormack.

Bad Sisters was released in 2022 - so we're ready for the sequel

Speaking about what to expect in season two, Sharon told Radio Times: “I had no intention of doing any more, but while we were on set I kept thinking of this one idea that could be a possible second season.

“The first series did have a lovely end, but I think when you kill a man when you put yourself through that – and there were five of them in it – life is going to change. You don’t just dust yourself off and get on with your life. I was interested in what would happen to these women next. And we’ll find out.”

HELLO!'s favourite Apple TV+ shows © Apple TV+ Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons in Chemistry Bad Sisters - A dark comedy that follows four sisters who set out to free a fifth from an abusive husband.

Hijack - Idris Elba leads the cast as Sam Nelson, a courageous hostage onboard a hijacked commercial plane on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

Slow Horses - Star-studded spy thriller that follows a group of misfit intelligence agents who have been banished to the dumping ground department of MI5 after making career-ending mistakes. Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses Lessons in Chemistry - Brie Larson stars in this adaptation of Bonnie Garmus's bestselling novel. It follows chemistry genius Elizabeth Zott, whose dreams of becoming a scientist are stunted by 1950s sexism.

The Buccaneers - A frothy period drama that sees five young, rich American girls journey from New York to 1870s London, where they enter High Society in a bid to bag themselves an aristocrat. Mia Threapleton in The Buccaneers Ted Lasso - Jason Sudeikis plays a hapless American coach who comes to the UK to manage struggling football team, AFC Richmond.

The Morning Show - Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in the drama, which examines the culture behind a network news show. After her co-star is accused of sexual misconduct, anchor Alex Levy is handed the reins to The Morning Show.

Silo - A dystopian murder mystery thriller in which the last of humanity live underground in a giant silo and are forced to follow strict rules they believe are in place to protect them. © Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Pachinko season 2

This epic family drama is coming back for a second season, and we couldn’t be more excited. This is one of those shows that you need to watch to understand, with the characters’ tales over three different periods converging together and leading to decades of family secrets and drama - and we haven’t had all of the answers yet - so season two is going to be a welcome treat.