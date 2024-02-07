Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's model girlfriend Ashley Cruger: all we know

Taylor Kinney is without a doubt a fan favorite on NBC's hit procedural show, Chicago Fire. The actor portrays Kelly Severide, who, in last week's episode, left the Windy City once again to work on another arson investigation – and it's safe to say his wife Stella Kidd wasn't over the moon about it.

Ahead of the season 12 premiere, showrunner Andrea Newman teased "a lot of tension" between the couple amid Severide's new job. But while fans know all about Taylor's on-screen relationship, what about his romantic life away from the cameras? Before you read about his current girlfriend, find out more about Taylor's love life history in the video below.

WATCH: Inside Taylor Kinney's Dating History

Taylor is currently in a relationship with model and actress Ashley Cruger.

Ashley, who is signed to the model agency BMG Models, reportedly studied at The University of Iowa, where she graduated from in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

According to People, Ashley previously worked in IT at General Motors before transitioning to sales and marketing at the El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company. She now works part-time as a business development manager for Eagle Six Properties alongside her modeling career.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger pictured in 2022

Like her boyfriend, Ashley is no stranger to the small screen, having made a cameo in season 11 of Chicago Fire, where she was filmed raising a glass with firefighters in Molly's pub.

Away from her career, it's clear from Ashley's Instagram page that she likes to travel, having posted photos from her travels to Scotland and Italy.

© Getty Ashley and Taylor first went public with their romance in 2022

The model is also a golf fan and back in June shared a video that showed her practising her swing. "Still learning," she penned in the caption, adding: "Losing balls as I go…"

A timeline of Taylor and Ashey's romance

While we don't know how or when the couple first crossed paths, they made their romance Instagram official in March 2022, when Taylor shared a photo of his girlfriend looking down the camera lens while getting a manicure at a nail salon.

They made their first public appearance a month later when they posed for photos while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah.

© Photo: Getty Images Taylor and Ashley at Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in 2022

While Ashley tends to keep photos of her other half off of her Instagram page, she did share an adorable photo of the pair packing on the PDA while celebrating the Easter holidays together in March last year.

Then in August, Ashley shared a picture of the couple enjoying a restaurant meal with some friends.

© Ashley Cruger/Instagram Taylor and Ashley packed on the PDA in a sweet Instagram post

The following month, the model hit back at social media trolls who criticized the pair's relationship. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she said: "Sometimes I see comments, sometimes I don't. It doesn't matter either way. Today, someone said he's only with me because I'm good in bed."

Sharing her witty response, she continued: "Babe, that's what you're telling people? That is the sweetest thing I've ever heard. Just from looking at me, you got that? You're invited to my wedding. It's giving bridesmaid energy, maybe flower girl."