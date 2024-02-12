Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey glimpsed in dashing Wicked role - and fans are already swooning

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been missing from our screens for a while as he has been busy filming Wicked and the third instalment of the hit Netflix show - but fortunately, fans caught a glimpse of him in the first Wicked trailer - and have taken to Twitter/X to discuss the fleeting moment.

In the clip, Jonathan is in full costume in the role as Fiyero, and looks intensely as Elphaba as she touches his cheek. Swoon!

WATCH: Wicked trailer released ahead of long-awaited journey to the big screen

Writing about the moment, one person posted: “The one second of Jonathan Bailey we got in the #Wicked trailer as me convinced that I’m going to fall for Fiyero all over again,” while another person added: “Baby boy is a full-fledged movie star now Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the biggest movie of 2024. My heart is bursting with joy and pride!!” Watch the moment in the trailer here…

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked

The new musical movie will be released in Autumn 2024, and is set to star pop sensation Ariana Grande and The Outsiders star Cynthia Erivo in the main characters, Glinda and Elphaba. Fans are already loving the trailer, with one posting: “This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think this looks stunning. Wicked is what got me into performing 12 years ago, it means the world to me and watching this made me feel like a kid sitting in the theatre again.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season 3

Another person added: “Wicked is one of my favourite musicals, so to see it get a film adaptation this good, is just amazing!”

So who is Fiyero in Wicked? The star plays the dashing Prince who attends the same university as Glinda and Elphaba and shares Glinda’s interest in light-hearted partying and enjoying life without consequences.

Warning, spoilers ahead about the plot…

While Glinda and Fiyero quickly hit it off and become romantically involved, Fiyero slowly changes his ways after falling in love with Elphaba, eventually running away with her. However, he is eventually captured and while trying to protect him, Elphaba inadvertently turns him into the Scarecrow who appears in The Wizard of Oz. The pair eventually end up together after being forced to leave their homes and live as exiles.

© Netflix Jonathan Bailey portrays Anthony Bridgerton

The actor will also be reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix show, which is set to be released in May.

Chatting about what to expect from Anthony and his new wife, Kate, in season three, actress Simone Ashley told Elle: “I just think it is going to be hotter than ever. I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season… She's going to be quite content with her husband."