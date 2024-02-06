One Day star Jonny Weldon reveals why Netflix adaptation differs from Anne Hathaway film - exclusive

One Day is the Netflix show that everyone is going to be talking about. Based on the bestselling 2009 novel by David Nicholls, the story follows two friends and their will-they-won’t-they relationship over the years. This isn’t the first adaptation of the novel, as a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess was released back in 2011.

Chatting to HELLO!, Jonny Weldon, who plays Ian in the new series, opened up about how the new show differs from the film. “I have seen [the film],” he said.

WATCH: One Day sees Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall take on the lead roles of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew

“I think that the TV show is going to include more things. There are storylines, and there are characters that aren't in the original. The nature of One Day is naturally very episodic.



“Every chapter and episode are very compatible. So in that sense, it's going to be reflective of reading the book in the sense that every year passes as in the chapter, every year passes with an episode as well, which is different to the movie… They obviously felt that was right to change the lengths of it and stay true to the way they see the characters' journeys going.”

In the show, This is Going to Hurt star Ambika Mod and The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall take over the roles as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew respectively, and Jonny opened up about the joy of playing Emma’s boyfriend in the show.



“Ambika’s wonderful. I was obviously very familiar with her work, like the rest of the country, in This is Going to Hurt. She's just brilliant, heartbreaking.

“We had to have chemistry reads where you go in and read with people that are also auditioning for the role or have been cast. I've never told her of this, and she'd probably dismiss it, but I was internally fangirling! I thought she was brilliant and then a total joy to work with. Very lovely, very focused, just a really nice person to work with. We stayed good friends as well.”



So for those who have yet to watch the show, what is One Day all about? The synopsis reads: “One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

“Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.”



Speaking about why viewers will love the show, Jonny added: “What Emma and Dexter go through is what all people go through. It's about first love. It's about growing up. It's about experiencing the world. It's about loss. It's about so many collective universal things. It's very real. Most people I'd say have an Em or a Dexter in their lives. So it's hugely relatable, and I think as well there's something very British about it.”

One Day was released on 8 February 2024 on Netflix.

