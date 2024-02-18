BAFTAs 2024: how to watch, who's hosting, nominations and timings revealed

The biggest night in film is just around the corner, with the EE BAFTAs taking place on Sunday night. Some of the brightest stars in showbiz will make their way to the ceremony's new home at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the very best in film of the past year.

Viewers tuning in at home can look forward to the glitz and glam of the red carpet, before the ceremony unfolds on TV screens. Keep reading for all you need to know about the ceremony, including how to watch it, who's hosting this year and which major players are nominated.

How to watch the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 18 February. Keep an eye out for the winners, which will be posted on BAFTAs social media channels and website throughout the evening.

You can also watch all the action from the red carpet, where hosts Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be taking over on YouTube Livestream.

© Dave Benett Clara Amfo will host the red carpet show

Over on BAFTA's TikTok channel, Zainab Jiwa will be broadcasting live from 2.30pm GMT.

Who is hosting?

The ceremony will be hosted by none other than The Doctor himself, David Tennant! The Scottish actor takes over from last year's host, Richard E Grant, who presented alongside Alison Hammond.

© Getty David Tennant is hosting the ceremony

David is known for his roles in Broadchurch, Good Omens, and Marvel's Jessica Jones, and recently reprised his role as the 14th Time Lord for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

On landing the gig, David said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

WATCH: BAFTAs will be an "evening of generosity and joy", says host David Tennant

Who's nominated this year?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads this year's nominations, followed by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest.

While BAFTA nominations rarely cause upset, there have been some notable snubs this year, including Barbie's Greta Gerwig for Best Director and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category.

See the full list of nominations below.

Best film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

© Alamy Stock Photo Poor Things is up for Best Film

Outstanding British film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O'Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, writer and director

Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining, director

© MUBI Molly Manning Walker is nominated for her film, How to Have Sex

Film not in the English language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Director

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

© Getty Images Christopher Nolan is nominated for Director for Oppenheimer

Original screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives - Celine Song

Adapted screenplay

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Huller - Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller - The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Rosamund Pike as Elspeth in Saltburn

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

© Parisa Taghizadeh Paul Mescal is nominated for All Of Us Strangers

Original score

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn - Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)

Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)

© Netflix Phoebe Dynevor is nominated for Rising Star

Casting

All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts

Cinematography

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal

© Apple Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated in the Cinematography category

Make-up and hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Production design

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Special visual effects

The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things - Simon Hughes

Sound

Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

© Instagram/Universal Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

British Short Animation

Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

British Short Film

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse