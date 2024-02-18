BAFTAs 2024: how to watch, who's hosting, nominations and timings revealed

The biggest night in film is just around the corner, with the EE BAFTAs taking place on Sunday night. Some of the brightest stars in showbiz will make their way to the ceremony's new home at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the very best in film of the past year.
Viewers tuning in at home can look forward to the glitz and glam of the red carpet, before the ceremony unfolds on TV screens. Keep reading for all you need to know about the ceremony, including how to watch it, who's hosting this year and which major players are nominated.
How to watch the BAFTAs
The BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 18 February. Keep an eye out for the winners, which will be posted on BAFTAs social media channels and website throughout the evening.
You can also watch all the action from the red carpet, where hosts Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be taking over on YouTube Livestream.
Over on BAFTA's TikTok channel, Zainab Jiwa will be broadcasting live from 2.30pm GMT.
Who is hosting?
The ceremony will be hosted by none other than The Doctor himself, David Tennant! The Scottish actor takes over from last year's host, Richard E Grant, who presented alongside Alison Hammond.
David is known for his roles in Broadchurch, Good Omens, and Marvel's Jessica Jones, and recently reprised his role as the 14th Time Lord for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.
On landing the gig, David said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."
Who's nominated this year?
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads this year's nominations, followed by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest.
While BAFTA nominations rarely cause upset, there have been some notable snubs this year, including Barbie's Greta Gerwig for Best Director and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category.
See the full list of nominations below.
Best film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer
Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)
Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O'Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer
How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, writer and director
Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining, director
Film not in the English language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
Director
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Original screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives - Celine Song
Adapted screenplay
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Leading actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Leading actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Huller - Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller - The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Supporting actor
Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Original score
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
Rising Star Award (voted by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)
Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)
Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)
Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)
Casting
All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker
How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Editing
Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts
Cinematography
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal
Make-up and hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Production design
Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Special visual effects
The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things - Simon Hughes
Sound
Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
British Short Animation
Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse