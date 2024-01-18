EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 nominations: see full list from Saltburn to Oppenheimer

The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a cornerstone of awards season, and it's easy to see why. The only awards show out of the major players including Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscar Awards to take place in the UK, it is an amazing chance to celebrate British cinema - and this year will be no different! Hosted by the Doctor himself, David Tennant, the prestigious event will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on 18 February - and we can't wait to see who will be celebrating their big wins on the night.
Speaking about the nominees, HELLO!'s Film Editor Emmy Griffiths said: "It has been great to see the stars of some of our favourite movies from the last year recognised! The nominees are definitely hinting at a big victory for Oppenheimer and it's starry cast - but as we saw at the Critics Choice when Paul Giamatti took home the accolade for Best Actor - anything could happen!
"It was nice to see some outliers receive recognition too, Andrew Haigh's nod for adapted screenplay for All of Us Strangers and Rosamund Pike's nomination for Saltburn are both hugely well deserved - and I can't wait to see if there are any surprises on the night.
Without further ado, see the full list of nominees here...
Original screenplay
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers” — David Hemingson
- “Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
- “All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
- “American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
- “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
- “Poor Things,” Tony McNamara
- “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- “Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
- “Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
- “How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
- “Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Director)
Film not in the English language
- “20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
- “Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
- “The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer
Director
- “All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet
- “The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne
- “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper
- “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
- “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
Animated Film
- “The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
- “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
- “Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”
- Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”
- Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”
- Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”
Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”
- Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”
Outstanding British Film
- “All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- “How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- “Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
- “The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
- “Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
- “Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
- “Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
- “Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
- “Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
- “The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Best Film
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- “The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
- “Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
Documentary
- “20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- “American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
- “Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
- “Wham!” — Chris Smith
Casting
- “All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra
- “The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker
- “How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro,” Matthew Libatique
- “Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan
- “The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal
Editing
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- “The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts
Costume Design
- “Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- “Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick
- “Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
Make up and Hair
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- “Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
- “Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- “Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
- “Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Original Score
- “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
- “Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix
- “Saltburn,” Anthony Willis
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton
Production Design
- “Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- “Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- “Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- “The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Sound
- “Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- “Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
- “The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special visual effects
- “The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- “Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
- “Poor Things” — Simon Hughes
British Short Animation
- “Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- “Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
- “Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
- “Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- “Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
- “Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
- “Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
- “Yellow” — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE Rising Star Award
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde