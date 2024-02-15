11 biggest things we learned at Bridgerton season 3 sneak peek event

Bridgerton season three part one will be landing in May, and the cast is ready to start talking about it! With some amazing details spilt at the Bridgerton fan event, here’s what we learned after visiting the opulent event at Claridge's…

Nicola Coughlan insisted on one crucial book moment in show

Chatting about whether the show included fan requests, Shonda Rhimes initially denied it, saying: “There’s fanfiction and there’s the show, and Jess needs to write the show.”

WATCH: Bridgerton releases new Penelope and Colin scene from season 3

Jess Brownell, the showrunner for season three, added: “You also have to understand that by the time we announce the season, it's almost done. So by the time fans are saying, ‘Oh maybe it's this, maybe it's that,’ it's pretty much locked in at that point. Even if we wanted to steal some of the great ideas.”

However, Nicola Coughlan pointed out that they did add in an important part of the book after learning that fans were keen to see it in the show, telling Jess: “There’s a scene that you did put in after we asked you! Penelope always calls him Colin, Colin, Colin, she never calls him Mr Bridgerton, and they wanted that, we brought that to you and you kept it in the scene!”

Nicola and Luke Newton’s response to the saucy scripts

Luke explained: “I feel like you're always expecting that with this show the last few seasons… It's just steamy across the board. There are lots of people just at it! It’s not just us!”

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and her love interest, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Nicola said: “It was like scary that we were friends to begin with because when you thought about doing that stuff with your friends, you’re like, ‘Oh!’ But then we could talk about it and have a laugh about it and it ended up quite fun.” She later added: “So much happens in this season, it's wild.”

Does Eloise have a ‘thing’ with the footman?

Despite fans enjoying a popular theory that Eloise has an ongoing romance with one of her household’s footmen, Jess shut the reports down. She explained: “I think there are some theories about [Eloise] and footman John, that maybe there's something there because it's a compliment that people think that we have all these deep backstories for characters who are even in a couple of scenes!”

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Will Mondrich is about to have a much bigger role in season 3

Martins Imhangbe plays Will, a former boxer who opens his club in season two. While Will has been present throughout the first two seasons, Martin revealed that he will have an important role in the third instalment. He joked: “For me, a lot of people are wondering why I’m on this panel, because [they don’t know] what’s coming up.” Shonda Rhimes added: “He’s very important!”

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Elias Amos as John Mondrich

They already have the romantic leads for season 4

While Colin and Penelope will be taking centre stage for season three, it was revealed that planning season four is already well underway - but Shonda isn’t revealing who will be the main romantic couple yet. She told HELLO! And other reporters: “We do know the answer but we’re not gonna tell you.” Nicola then joked about the interest around season four, saying: “We knew we’d get a question like that!”

Hannah Dodd as the new Francesca Bridgerton

What’s the love about season three

Speaking about diving into the new romance, Luke said” I just think it's nice to explore another relationship. I think it's one of the most amazing things about the show is that each year we focus on a new couple. So, each year, it's a brand new story and we get to dive into their relationship and their growth. I think it just means that each year, people will relate to a different story.”

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton with his brother, Colin

Nicola spoke about Penelope’s character, explaining: “I didn’t expect it to be as emotional as it was. The scripts were phenomenal and the story is so brilliant. I think we wanted to do it justice, but I hope this season will make, people can feel not being seen and make everyone realize how deserving and worthy they are of love.”

What’s one important message that Shonda wants to leave on viewers?

“One of the things that I always found exciting about going the way the show is written and Julia's books is that we're finding a way to give these female characters agency in a world in which they barely have any. The marriage market is a hard, unpleasant place, and we are watching these women again and again, find their way through it, so that they're focused on their dreams and their hopes.

Bridgerton books in order © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton The Bridgerton book series in order The Duke and I The Viscount Who Loved Me An Offer From a Gentleman Romancing Mr. Bridgerton To Sir Phillip, With Love When He Was Wicked It's In His Kiss On The Way To The Wedding

Claudia Jessie on her pride in the show

Claudia, who plays Eloise, said: “You don't come away from every single job, being like, ‘I loved every single second of it. I loved it. I feel spiritually aligned with 100% of that. That doesn’t always happen. What I respect about Shonda, Jess, and the whole team is that this is TV made for everyone…. So this is what I’m most proud of and how it's changed my life is that I can confidently say if there's not one bit of this job that I don't feel completely and utterly proud of.”

The Featheringtons

The episodes titled revealed

Chatting about all of the episodes, showrunner Jess revealed that they are titled: “Episode One: Out of the Shadows. Episode 2: How Bright the Moon. Three is ‘Forces in Nature’. Four is ‘Old Friends’. Five is ‘Tick Tock’. Six will be ‘Romancing Mr Bridgerton,’ we always do a nod to Julia. Seven is ‘Joining of Hands’ and eight will be ‘Into the Light,’ so guess what you can from those titles!

Adjoa Andoh talks about emotional meeting with fan

She explained: “I was in Ghana last week, my dad's home and this car suddenly screeched in the middle of the street, the driver just left the car. She ran across, grabbed me, burst into tears and just said, ‘Bridgerton! What are you doing for us!’

“She meant it as an African, she meant it as a woman and she meant it is an older woman as well. I have a huge friendship group with children of all ages and parents and I just think this show makes a space for everybody.”

© Netflix Adjoa Andoh reprises her role as Lady Danbury

How Adjoa made Nicola cry

Nicola explained that she got emotional after a screening, telling Adjoa: “You said something brilliant at the screening the other day that killed me. We watched the first two episodes as a group and you turned to me and said, ‘This is for the wallflowers.’”

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 will premiere on 16 May and part 2 will premiere on 13 June 2024 on Netflix

