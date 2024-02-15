Bridgerton fans 'shaking' as Penelope confronts Colin in new clip from season 3

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Netflix has released a fresh glimpse at season three, showing a tense exchange between Penelope and Colin which sees the young debutante confront Colin over the comments he made about her at the Featherington ball at the end of season two.

The upcoming series, which will premiere on May 16, follows the friends-to-lovers romance between the third Bridgerton son and the youngest Featherington daughter. Watch their heated conversation below.

WATCH: Penelope confronts Colin about his comments at the Featherington ball

The clip opens with Penelope bidding Colin goodnight, prompting him to ask whether she needs a chaperone.

"Spinsters do not need chaperones," she replies. "I am in my third year on the marriage mart with no prospects to show for it. What would you call that?"

Season three tells the love story of Penelope and Colin

Picking up on her irritated tone, Colin asks: "Something wrong, Pen? Between us, I mean. I wrote to you, this summer, as I always do, and you did not respond."

After telling her he misses her, Penelope laughs, "You miss me? You miss me but would never court me, is that correct?" she asks before confronting him about his unkind words at the Featherington ball.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Penelope confronts Colin in the new clip

"I overheard you at my mama's ball last summer telling everyone how you would never, ever court Penelope Featherington," she says firmly.

In a heartrending moment, she tells him: "Because I embarrass you. Of course, you would never court me. I am the laughingstock of the ton, even when I change my entire wardrobe.

"It just occurred to me that you, of all people, could be so cruel," she says before storming off.

© Netflix The new series premieres on May 16

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement over the clip, with one person writing: "EVERYBODY STAY CALM IT'S HAPPENING," while another added: "THE KNOTS IN MY STOMACH GOOD HEAVENS."

A third person commented: "I'm shaking I'm physically shaking," while others praised Penelope for defending herself. "GET HIIIIIM!! The tension, groveling, angst better be off the charts this season!" penned one person.

So, what can we expect from season three?

Colin returns from his travels in season three

The new episodes find Penelope finally having given up on her long-standing crush on Colin following his disparaging remarks last season.

She has, however, decided it is time to find a husband, preferably one who will allow her enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts to secure a match fail spectacularly.

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Seasons one and two of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.