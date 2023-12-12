Bridgerton finally confirms season three release dates – but there's a catch

Dearest Reader, there has been an exciting development in the Ton! According to Netflix, the third season of Bridgerton will premiere in not one but two parts next year.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the show's account penned: "Rejoice in this most thrilling news. BRIDGERTON season 3 shall debut in two parts: part 1 on May 16th and part 2 on June 13th."

Naturally, fans were sent into a tailspin after months of silence. "Let the countdown begin! Perhaps a game of pall mall is in order to help pass the time," wrote one.

"OMG THE BEST NEWS. Thank you, Lady Whistledown," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Polin is Coming."

Part one will debut in May 2024, with part two premiering in June

Others, however, were disappointed by the news that season three has been divided up. "But why 2 parts??!!!" responded a fan, with a second agreeing: "Two parts? Ugh. Bad decision."

While details about season three have been scarce, Netflix has shared that the latest instalment will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Lady Penelope Featherington.

© Netflix Season three will focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington

The synopsis reveals: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

© Netflix In the latest series, Colin vows to help Penelope find a husband but begins to wonder if he has deeper feelings for her

It adds: "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

MORE: Bridgerton star reveals juicy season 3 details as she admits she’s 'impatient' for show to return

READ: Bridgerton star who quit show set to star in new BBC drama - and it looks amazing

Back in October, Lady Danbury actress, Adjoa Andoh spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the upcoming instalment. Giving fans an idea of what to expect, she said: "It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton

"We're going to have some Colin and Penelope," she added. "We're going to have some Lady Whistledown action. We're going to have some pushing and pulling from Lady Danbury.

"More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of 'how's your father,' of course," she explained, adding: "If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."