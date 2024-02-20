The Daily Lowdown: Usher announces UK and Europe tour dates - here's all you need to know

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Usher finally dropping the UK and Europe dates for his Past, Present and Future tour.

The singer will be heading to London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam in 2025 for a string of gigs next year. Only six dates have been revealed so far, but fans can hope that if demand is high, he may release more. Watch this space.

Not only that, Madonna takes a tumble while performing on her tour, Beyonce is on track for her sixth number one on the UK Charts, and BAFTA speaks out about stage intruder during the ceremony.

Listen to the episode in full below…

It's the news we've been waiting for – Usher is coming to the UK. The superstar has announced that he will be bringing his Past Present and Future tour to London and beyond in 2025 for a string of gigs. Usher will head to London's O2 arena on the 1st, 2nd, and 5th of April next year, before heading to mainland Europe for shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. Fans can get access to tickets through the Live Nation pre-sale which is on Wednesday at 10 am by signing into their My Live Nation account.

However, fans will also have the chance to purchase tickets through Live Nation's general sale which is on Thursday 22 at midday. Although only six dates have been confirmed so far, if the demand is anything like Usher's US tour shows, then fans can hope that the Grammy-winning artist might announce more dates. We'll keep you posted.

© Ezra Shaw Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Madonna is continuing on her huge world tour but she suffered a bit of mishap during her Celebration concert in Seattle. The Holiday hitmaker took a tumble on stage as she was being pulled on a chair by a dancer while performing her hit song Open Your Heart. The dancer lost their footing before hitting the floor which meant Madonna fell off the chair in the process. But, the music icon was ever-the-professional and even laughed off the fall, before continuing on with the song and not missing a single note.

© Getty Images Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Beyonce is on track to bag her sixth UK No1 single this week with her massive new release, Texas Hold 'Em. The singer dropped the country track following the Super Bowl and it's become hugely popular and sped to the top of the streaming charts as well as going viral on TiKTok. But Queen Bey could face some competition with Dua Lipa after the Levitating hitmaker dropped her new single last week called Training Ground. Currently, Noah Kahan's stick season is at number one but is predicted to drop if Beyonce and Dua reign as champions. We'll find out the results on Friday.

© Instagram / @beyonce Beyoncé's new song Texas Hold 'Em is huge hit

BAFTA has said it's investigating a security breach after an imposter invaded the stage during Sunday night's ceremony. The stage invasion occurred while Oppenheimer's director and lead actors Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy were accepting the award for Best Film at the end of the night. The gate-crasher was seen standing in the background among the award recipients but did not make any attempt to speak. BAFTA said it didn't wish to grant even more publicity to the prankster, who has not yet been named, but insisted it was taking the incident very seriously and confirmed that they were removed by security.

And tributes have been pouring in for late Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor who has died aged 44. The Latin and Ballroom champion was a professional on the BBC dance show between 2010 and 2015 and was also a founding member of the dance troupe, Burn the Floor, who confirmed his death in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Robin was described as a member of their family whose talent, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation and he will be sorely missed. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Fellow Strictly stars including Craig Revel Horwood and Brendan Cole described him as a great friend and an amazing talent. We're sending our love and thoughts to his family and friends.