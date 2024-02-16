The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez is returning to music after hinting at 'quitting'

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Selena Gomez announcing a new song despite previously hinting that she could be walking away from music altogether to focus on her acting career.

Not only that, but Kylie Minogue is revealed as a BST Hyde Park headliner and Dua Lipa also has new music to share.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Selena Gomez is dropping new music very soon. The superstar had her fans worried when she previously hinted that she could be walking away from music altogether to focus on her acting career, but it seems Selena isn't doing that anytime soon. The Lose You To Love Me singer is set to drop her new single called Love On next week and fans can pre-save it now. The singer is reported to be dropping a new album this year which will feature Love On and her 2023 release, Single Soon. The star will also be returning to set to film the upcoming series of Only Murders in the Building.

Speaking of new music, Dua Lipa has also released a new single called Training Season. The singer even said the song is incredibly personal, explaining that she had been on a string of bad dates before deciding to write the song in protest, declaring that Training Season is over. Dua's also released a racy new video. The song is set to feature on her upcoming album out later this year which will also include Houdini. We are already loving Training Season.

© Kayla Oaddams Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Kylie Minogue will take to the stage as a headliner at this year's BST Hyde Park. The Padam Padam hitmaker has been placed at the top of the bill of the lineup and she'll take to the stage on Saturday 13 July at the massive gig in London. Kylie said in a statement she was so excited to be the headliner this year and that her last appearance at Hyde Park in 2015 was unforgettable. She'll also be joined by supporting acts that are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, other headliners across the festival include Shania Twain and Robbie Williams.

Kanye West's collaborative album with Ty Dollar Sign was removed from streaming platforms just hours after its release. Billboard states that the new album, called Vultures 1, was taken down by many distributors on Thursday 15 Feb shortly after it landed. An official reason why was not provided, however, online publications state that it had been released early without the label's agreement, therefore breaching the contract. However, early on Friday morning, the album re-appeared, meaning fans can now stream the album in full. But Ye has been met with some difficulties after Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer expressed their anger over his use of their music without their permission.

© Getty Kanye West at the Oscars in 2020

And Prince Harry has spoken publicly about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis for the first time. The Duke of Sussex gave an interview with Good Morning America while in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle for the Invictus Games, and mentioned how he loves his family and was grateful that he could get on a plane and go see him quickly after the monarch announced his diagnosis to the world. Harry didn't reveal what was said between him and his father during his UK visit but added that illness and sickness bring families together.