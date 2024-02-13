The Daily Lowdown: Katy Perry departs American Idol ahead of music 'comeback'

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're discussing Katy Perry's announcement that she is departing American Idol, which comes amid rumours of her reported big comeback to music.

Not only that, but Jennifer Lopez hints at her retirement from music and Kylie Minogue is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Kylie Minogue has had an incredible year already but her 2024 is about to get even better because the superstar is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the upcoming Brit Awards. The Padam Padam hitmaker will the honoured with the incredible title at the ceremony held at London's O2 Arena next month and Kylie will also take to the stage to perform. The Aussie singer said in a statement that the UK has always been a home from home for her and that she couldn't wait to be back on the Brits stage. Other performers on the night will be Dua Lipa and Raye. The BRITS will air on 2nd March 2024.

© Kayla Oaddams Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Katy Perry has announced she is leaving American Idol. The singer, who has been a judge on the US singing competition since 2018, told talk show host Jimmy Kimmell that her upcoming appearance on the new season which airs at the end of the month, will be her last. Katy said that she's loved her time on the show so much but a huge festival in Brazil later in the year means there's a scheduling clash. What's more, the Teenage Dream singer said that she plans to turn her focus back to her music career and even release new material. The news comes amid Katy's rumoured big comeback which reportedly includes a world tour.

But as one star plans their return, another plans their exit it seems because JLo has hinted that her upcoming album, This is Me… Now could be her last. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Jenny from the Block singer admitted that she doesn’t know whether she'll ever make another record as her newest release is the quintessential Jennifer Lopez project, and she's felt completely fulfilled by it.

© Darren Gerrish Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet at the One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening

The album is billed as a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, it was recorded and released at the same time as her romance with actor Ben Affleck, and the album even featured a song named, Dear Ben. Despite splitting and marrying other people, the superstar couple reunited in 2021 and Jlo is using this album to look back at the full circle moment in her life and romantic relationships. This Is Me… Now will be out on the 16th of February.

He set the Super Bowl Half Time Show stage alight with his incredible set of megahits, but Usher had another reason the celebrate that night because it's now been confirmed that the King of R&B married his long-term girlfriend Jennifer Goicochea in Las Vegas, the same night he performed at the big game. Representatives for Usher said they got hitched and were surrounded by close friends and family, with Usher's mum as a witness. We're sending them a big congratulations.

© Las Vegas Review-Journal Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

And Liam Gallagher has angrily rejected Oasis receiving a nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2024. Liam took to social media to post an expletive-filled rant, adding that he didn't feel the need to win and that he feels there's something fishy about the awards.

The Oasis frontman, who has had a long-running feud with his brother, added in a separate post that Noel, however, would likely attend the ceremony, but that he instead would be at home having a manicure and a pedicure. Meanwhile, other big names who have been nominated this year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, the late Sinead O'Connor and A Tribe Called Quest.