The Daily Lowdown: Shania Twain announces more UK shows

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Shania Twain announcing a few more shows for the UK after it was revealed she is headlining BST Hyde Park this summer.

Not only that, but Beyonce's producer hints that she and Taylor Swift could collaborate on Beyonce's upcoming country album, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor lands a major headline gig.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Shania Twain has already got her fans excited with her BST Hyde Park announcement, but it doesn't stop there because the singer is doing even more shows in the UK this year. The Any Man of Mine hitmaker will be performing up and down the UK at many festival events and will also be putting on her first-ever headline gig in Wales. Shania will head to Belfast and Dublin in June before performing at the Stirling Summer Sessions gig in Scotland and then heading to Lancashire in July. Tickets go on sale this week.

© Getty Images Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Beyonce is famously very tight-lipped when it comes to her work, but her producer has hinted at a major collaboration that could feature on her upcoming country album. Killah B, who produced and co-wrote her new single, Texas Hold 'Em, said in an interview with TMZ that although fans will have to wait and see about who will feature, there will be some very surprising elements to the album.

The producer was also pressed on whether Beyonce and Taylor Swift – who are firm friends – could even come together for a duet, to which he said 'Let's just say Beyonce is on the approach of shocking the world'. We can only imagine the fan meltdown that would cause. Meanwhile, Beyonce delighted fans when she dropped not one but two new tracks on Super Bowl Sunday including Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages. The superstar's new album will be out on the 29 March.

Beyonce's new song, Texas Hold 'Em is out now

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is on a roll right now and she's showing no signs of slowing down. The disco-pop star has been announced as the headline act for the upcoming show, On The Mount as Wasing in Berkshire. The gig happens to be Sophie's biggest headline show to date and will take place on June 26th. The singer has enjoyed a resurgence of success thanks to her major hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor, being featured in the movie Saltburn. The song first came out in 2001 but thanks to the movie, shot straight to the top of the charts again. Sophie will be joined by Princess Superstar and DJ Fat Tony at the event. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Gavin & Stacey is set to return for another Christmas Special, five years after the last festive episode left fans on an epic cliffhanger. Deadline reports that scripts are being worked on right now and that filming is set to commence in the summer. James Corden and Ruth Jones are once again working on the story and fans will no doubt be eager to find out whether their on-screen characters, Smithy and Nessa, end up getting engaged following the 2019 Christmas special. More details are being kept under wraps but we are so pleased that the iconic sitcom is coming back!

And tributes have been pouring in BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright who has died at 69. The news of the legendary radio presenter's passing was confirmed by the BBC who said in a statement that the entire organisation were heartbroken to hear the terribly sad news. No details regarding a cause of death have yet been shared. Many of Steve's peers have paid tributes to him calling him the godfather of radio, an icon and a legend. Sara Cox addressed the news on air and said they were all shocked and devastated, Rylan Clark thanked him for everything Steve had done, and Greg James called him the King of Jingles. We're sending all of our thoughts to his family and loved ones.