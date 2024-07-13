Michael Douglas doesn't just lend his talents to big movies – he's also an expert behind the scenes.

The 79-year-old shared some news he's "proud" of on Friday when he revealed he has narrated a new documentary titled America's Burning.

Not only did he provide the voiceover, but he also executive produced the David Smick film about "the American Dream".

Posting the documentary's artwork on Instagram, Michael penned: "How's everybody doing today?

"I just wanted to make you aware of a documentary that I did the voiceover for, called America's Burning, that I'm proud of and has interesting insight into the chaos that exists in our country today."

He added: "It's opening in select theaters today on Friday, July 12. You can get the screen times and where it's showing at americasburningfilm.com.

"You can also hit the link in my bio to find that out. Hope you enjoy it, and hope everything's treating you all right! MD."

His followers loved his latest role and rushed to congratulate him, with one responding: "MD, congratulations, addressing this topic is really important."

A second said: "Amazing! I bet that was interesting. Thank you sir for such great contributions. Much love to you and yours always!!" A third added: "Cannot wait to see it!!! I'm sure it going to be a Hit Michael."

According to the official synopsis, "America's Burning draws on an amazing collection of thinkers and strategists, from James Carville and Amy Chua to Ian Bremmer and Leon Panetta, as New York Times best-selling author David Smick guides the viewer on a journey to discover the reasons for today’s hate and division — and rising risk of civil war."

It continued: "For 40 years, the US economy has been a paradox. It's been an extraordinary wealth-creating machine, but only for the half of the country that owns stocks.

"Capitalism has, as James Carville put it, become 'a racket' — the ultimate corporate insider's club, a system centrally controlled by the well-connected few. As a result, the middle class is shrinking and the American Dream's promise of social mobility for all who work hard is dying."

It added: "A new Velvet Rope Society of brains and money has cut itself off from the rest of America. Working families feel forgotten and angry, but it doesn't have to be this way.

"America has an impressive history of resilience. Narrated by Michael Douglas, the film shows why our best days could still lie ahead."