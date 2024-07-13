Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas delights fans with news he's 'proud' of as they rush to congratulate him
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Michael attends the premiere of his new documentary 'America's Burning'© Kristina Bumphrey

Michael Douglas delights fans with news he's 'proud' of as they rush to congratulate him

Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband shared the news on Instagram

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
56 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Douglas doesn't just lend his talents to big movies – he's also an expert behind the scenes.

The 79-year-old shared some news he's "proud" of on Friday when he revealed he has narrated a new documentary titled America's Burning. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michael Douglas shares Fourth of July message with fans

Not only did he provide the voiceover, but he also executive produced the David Smick film about "the American Dream". 

Posting the documentary's artwork on Instagram, Michael penned: "How's everybody doing today? 

"I just wanted to make you aware of a documentary that I did the voiceover for, called America's Burning, that I'm proud of and has interesting insight into the chaos that exists in our country today." 

He added: "It's opening in select theaters today on Friday, July 12. You can get the screen times and where it's showing at americasburningfilm.com. 

americas burning documentary© Instagram
Michael narrates the new documentary America's Burning

"You can also hit the link in my bio to find that out. Hope you enjoy it, and hope everything's treating you all right! MD." 

His followers loved his latest role and rushed to congratulate him, with one responding: "MD, congratulations, addressing this topic is really important." 

A second said: "Amazing! I bet that was interesting. Thank you sir for such great contributions. Much love to you and yours always!!" A third added: "Cannot wait to see it!!! I'm sure it going to be a Hit Michael."

Michael Douglas smiles as he attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Michael also executive produced America's Burning

According to the official synopsis, "America's Burning draws on an amazing collection of thinkers and strategists, from James Carville and Amy Chua to Ian Bremmer and Leon Panetta, as New York Times best-selling author David Smick guides the viewer on a journey to discover the reasons for today’s hate and division — and rising risk of civil war."

The long time Democrat supporter turns 80 this year© Getty Images
Michael is 'proud' of America's Burning

It continued: "For 40 years, the US economy has been a paradox. It's been an extraordinary wealth-creating machine, but only for the half of the country that owns stocks.

"Capitalism has, as James Carville put it, become 'a racket' — the ultimate corporate insider's club, a system centrally controlled by the well-connected few. As a result, the middle class is shrinking and the American Dream's promise of social mobility for all who work hard is dying." 

Michael Douglas © Getty Images
Michael's latest project is in select theaters now

It added: "A new Velvet Rope Society of brains and money has cut itself off from the rest of America. Working families feel forgotten and angry, but it doesn't have to be this way. 

"America has an impressive history of resilience. Narrated by Michael Douglas, the film shows why our best days could still lie ahead."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More