Barbra Streisand leaves star-studded audience in tears with rare public appearance at SAG Awards

It was a night for Barbra Streisand, and Barbra Streisand only at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, as the icon was honored with the ceremony's biggest award.

The legendary entertainer, 81, received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award from presenters Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper, both of whom welcomed her to the stage with heartfelt speeches and anecdotes.

Eventually, they made way for Barbra herself, who was greeted with an enthusiastic standing ovation and cheers from the star-studded crowd. Watch a snippet of the moving speech below...

Barbra Streisand's moving speech at the SAG Awards

She started off her speech with a comedic beat, saying: "This is such a wonderful award to get, because you know in advance you're going to get it.

"And you don't have to sit there and squirm like I remember, wondering if you're gonna get it, you're not gonna get it. And if you don't get it, you're gonna have to put on such a happy face, 'I'm so happy to lose!'" she added jokingly.

She thanked the actors and directors that she had worked with throughout her career in her expansive and emotional speech, looking back on her six-decade long career on screen.

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand accepted the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra recounted working with William Wyler on Funny Girl and finding people who uplifted her throughout her career, specifically also mentioning Samuel Goldwyn, Louis B. Mayer, and the Warner Brothers for making their way in the film industry while escaping prejudice in Eastern Europe at the time.

The Yentl star even recounted her love for movies coming from her admiration for Marlon Brando, who she called "my first crush" when watching him in 1955's Guys and Dolls.

MORE: Barbra Streisand confesses what about husband James Brolin on their first ever date left her taken aback

"I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen," she sweetly concluded. "Thank you for that."

© Getty Images Her moving speech left the star-studded audience in tears

There was not a dry eye in the house during her speech, with audience shots showing Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish, Meryl Streep, Kieran Culkin, and more wiping away tears.

The appearance was a momentous one for the EGOT-winning star, who has receded from the public eye in recent years, although made waves last year with her 900-page expansive memoir.

MORE: Barbra Streisand reveals harrowing 'trauma' she faced in childhood

The iconic performer released her long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra, back in November, spanning the length of her decades long career, which she termed as the end of her public career.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presented her with the award

In an interview with the BBC, she hinted that she would be doing her last few interviews to promote her book, saying: "I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us.

"Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun. I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun."

