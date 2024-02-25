Grey's Anatomy and Game of Throne stars to appear in gripping BBC thriller series

The BBC has acquired a gripping new thriller series. Fronted by Grey's Anatomy alum, Richard Floor, The Gone is slated for release on BBC Four and iPlayer. The broadcaster is yet to confirm an official release date.

"Set amongst the beautiful New Zealand landscape, The Gone is an atmospheric and suspenseful mystery thriller, guaranteed to keep viewers guessing until the very end…" explains Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition.

© Getty Grey's Anatomy alum Richard Flood will play Detective Theo Richter

Following an Irish detective, Theo Richter, and his new partner, Kiwi detective Diana Huia, the duo are forced to investigate the sudden disappearance of an Irish couple from a rural New Zealand town. "Their job isn't made any easier by the community's growing concern that the disappearances may be linked to a series of historical murders," teases the synopsis.

Boasting an impressive cast, Richard Floor leads the series as Detective Theo Richter. Revered for his role as Dr. Cormac Hayes in Grey's Anatomy, the actor is also known for Crossing Lines, Red Rock and Shameless.

© Getty Catelyn Stark actress Michelle Fairley appears in an undisclosed role

Meanwhile, Acushla-Tara Kupe will appear as Detective Diana Huia. One to watch, the TV star counts Under the Vines and Mr. Corman among her current list of credits.

Fans will also be familiar with Michelle Fairley. Internationally recognised for her performance as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, Michelle has lent her talents to episodes of Suits, 24: Live Another Day and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Her role in The Gone is yet to be disclosed.

Manu Bennett, Liam Carney, Aaron Monaghan, Vanessa Rare, Scott Wills and Carolyn Bracke round out the cast.

2024 is set to be a big year for the BBC, with the broadcaster announcing a line-up of new dramas that sound seriously good. Among them is a new TV adaptation of Dear England – a theatre play following Gareth Southgate's career after becoming manager of the England team. The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes will appear as Gareth after portraying the football legend on the West End.

The BBC recently announced a new TV adapation of Dear England

Another upcoming show to look out for is The Split-Up, a spin-off of The Split. The story follows the 'go-to firm' for Manchester's elite 'Kishan Law', but the future of the firm hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil.

