Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer's potential return to the show - all we know The popular actor could well reprise his role as Matthew Casey

Chicago Fire fans were left devastated last year when popular character Matthew Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, left the show.

Since then, Jesse has been keeping a relatively low profile, but his return to the program may well be on the cards one day.

Showrunner Derek Haas told TV Line that he hopes that Jesse's character will one day come back down the line to reunite with Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer), who despite having feelings for him, decided to end their long distanced relationship two episodes ago.

When asked whether there was a chance of Matthew and Sylvie getting back together down the line, the showrunner was hopeful.

“Oh, yes. We’re always hoping those stars align.”

This wouldn't be the first time that Jesse would return to the show - even if it was a brief appearance. Back in May, he appeared in season ten's finale title The Magnificent City of Chicago.

Chicago Fire fans may well see Jesse Spencer back in the future

The brief return caused fans to wonder whether Jesse may well come back full time in the near future, given the mutual respect between him and the showrunners.

Showrunner Derek told Deadline that it didn't take much for them to convince Jesse to return.

"The juicy details are that we went to him and said, 'You're so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there's no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!' So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale."

Jesse is a fan favorite on the hit show

Previously, Derek had told US Weekly that Jesse would likely be coming back for the special episode. "We've been talking, we've got some ideas of what that would be and I'd say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be," he said.

Even Jesse said it himself when he told the publication: "There is the chance that I will come back. We're toying with, 'Will Casey come back?' … That's a possibility for me too."

