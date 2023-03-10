Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer returning to the show amid Taylor Kinney's departure The actor was one of the original cast members and left the show in season 10

And just like that, Captain Matt Casey is returning to Firehouse 51. Jesse Spencer will come back to Chicago Fire in season 11, Variety confirmed.

The star left the NBC firefighter drama in 2021 after 200 episodes, but fans will be thrilled to hear that he will return for the 18th episode of the new season.

Jesse's character moved to Oregon in the show, leaving Chicago behind. Details of his new storyline are still being kept under wraps.

WATCH: Chicago Fire's dramatic 200th episode had fans on the edge of their seats

Loading the player...

The last time viewers saw Jesse on the show was when he came back for his best friend, Kelly Severide's - played by Taylor Kinney - wedding to Miranda Ray Mayo's character, Stella Kidd.

Sadly, he won't be reunited with Taylor as he is leave of absence from the show from the show to deal with a family matter.

RELATED: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney's exit revealed? All we know

MORE: Taylor Kinney's first major TV role was worlds apart from Chicago Fire

Deadline previously stated that bosses on the NBC drama wrote Severide's exit into their scripts but did not state how the character would leave the show, it was also unclear when the actor's final episode would air.

Jesse last appeared on Chicago Fire when he returned for Kelly Severide's wedding

Jesse left viewers distraught when he revealed he was departing the firefighter drama after ten seasons.

At the time, he said: "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of."

MORE: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney's surprising road to acting

He said it was a "bittersweet" goodbye because he adored the job and the "laughs," that came with it from the cast and crew.

Viewers were heartbroken when Jesse left the show and now Taylor is taking a leave of absence too

Last year, Jesse went back to his home country of Australia for six months to film a lead role in Disney+’s series, Last Days of the Space Age.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.