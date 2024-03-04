Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith says his niece is ‘simply perfect’ as he makes grand entrance to Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith, better known as Kate Middleton’s uncle, has recently made a splash by joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday night.

Notorious for his unexpected behaviour, Gary has already caught the attention of viewers by making unusual bird noises on the show.

He explains his participation as a chance to "put the record straight" for those who have pegged him as a "bad boy."

During a conversation on the show, when asked by AJ if the Princess of Wales would be watching, Gary humorously remarked, “if she is, it’ll be from behind a sofa.”

He also described his niece as “simply perfect” and when he first met Prince William he said: "Hi, can I offer you a cup of tea."

Gary Goldsmith enters the Celebrity Big Brother household

Gary also laid out his approach to interacting with his housemates, stating, "I'll take everyone face value but if they are a bit mean or a bit rude, I'll be the enforcer."

This 58-year-old businessman, who is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, brings a unique dynamic to the reality show.

Princess Kate and Pippa were bridesmaids at their uncle Gary Goldsmith's wedding. (Pictured above at Pippa's 2017 wedding)

Gary, a familiar face at key family events like the royal wedding in 2011 and Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017, owns a recruitment business.

His appearance on Celebrity Big Brother coincides with Kate Middleton’s recent public sighting in Windsor, following her major abdominal surgery last month.

© Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock Gary Goldsmith

Captured by TMZ before 9 AM, the photos show Kate, incognito in a black coat and sunglasses, in a car driven by her mother, Carole.

This outing marks Kate's first public appearance since the surgery announcement in January and her last public appearance on Christmas Day. Kensington Palace had announced on January 17 that Kate, aged 42, was "unlikely to return to public duties after Easter."

© Getty Gary Goldsmith and Julie-Ann Brown attend the UK Premiere of 'The Frozen Ground'

Kensington Palace has recently addressed social media speculation about Kate's health and public engagements.

A spokesperson for Kate emphasised, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

This statement came alongside another that expressed Kate’s apologies for postponing her engagements, indicating her eagerness to reschedule them as soon as possible.