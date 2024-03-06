Sharon Osbourne's heartbreaking reason for short stint on Celebrity Big Brother revealed

Sharon Osbourne made a captivating yet brief return to television this week, entering the Celebrity Big Brother house as a 'lodger' for a stint significantly shorter than the full duration of the series.

The 71-year-old icon, renowned for her sharp wit and formidable presence in the entertainment industry, has chosen to participate for just five days out of the show's 19-day run.

The reason behind her limited stay is deeply personal and touching: Sharon cannot bear the thought of being separated from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, for an extended period, especially given his battle with Parkinson's Disease.

"I don't want to stay away from Ozzy for too long. We're incredibly close as a family. I can't recall a time when I went a week without speaking to any of them. Through all our fights and feuds, we've maintained communication, and this separation will undoubtedly be the longest," Sharon shared, revealing the depth of her familial bonds.

Ozzy's diagnosis three years ago has brought its challenges, but Sharon remains optimistic, noting, "Parkinson's comes in many forms. It's not a death sentence, but it has its good and bad days."

To accommodate her unique circumstances, Sharon negotiated a 'special deal' with the show's producers, ensuring her participation without the commitment to the series' entirety.

This arrangement speaks volumes about her star power and the high regard in which she's held by the show's executives.

The producers of ITV have expressed their excitement about having Sharon on board, believing her dynamic presence will infuse the new series with The X Factor and ensure a riveting launch.

Sharon's entrance was made even more memorable by her reunion with Louis Walsh, her former co-star on The X Factor and a fellow housemate this year.

Together, they are part of a diverse cast that includes figures from various spheres of the entertainment world, promising a season filled with intrigue and entertainment.

Upon her arrival, Sharon was tasked with selecting three housemates for potential eviction, a decision she made alongside Louis after observing the newcomers from a concealed vantage point.

The chosen ones were Zeze Millz, Gary Goldsmith, and David Potts, setting the stage for an engaging interaction with their fellow contestants.

Despite her storied career in entertainment, Sharon asserts that her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother isn't a bid for a career resurgence. "I've already done it all," she stated, reflecting on her vast array of experiences across theatre, television, and more.

"I'm just here for the laugh," she added, underscoring her intention to enjoy the show for what it is—a unique and liberating adventure.

Sharon also opened up about her relationship with Simon Cowell, her erstwhile close companion and X Factor colleague.

She revealed that Simon hadn't reached out to her or Louis before their stint on the show, describing him as "very closed off" and somewhat distant from their once tight-knit group.

