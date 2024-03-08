The Gentlemen viewers saying same thing about Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama starring Theo James

Guy Ritchie's hotly-anticipated first TV project landed on Netflix this week, and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the drama.

The Gentlemen is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. It stars Theo James as well-respected army officer Eddie Horniman, the second-born son of the Duke of Halstead, who is pulled away from his life in the military to take over his family's 500-year-old estate following the death of his dad, only to learn that it's part of an underground cannabis empire.

WATCH: Theo James stars in Netflix's The Gentleman

It's safe to say the series has gone down a storm with viewers so far, with many spending their Thursday evenings binge-watching the episodes.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Guy Ritchie is an amazing film writer..my goodness! The Gentleman #series is really good," while another added: "Guy Ritchies new series The Gentleman on Netflix is the best thing he's made in years! It's a reimagining of his 2019 movie of the same name. Theo James from The White Lotus is very good. A stacked cast of characters. Giancarlo Esposito has mastered the art of being a villain."

A third fan wrote: "Binge watching The Gentleman, absolutely epic. Guy Ritchie strikes again!!," while another compared the show to the 2019 film: "Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman is much better than the movie."

© Netflix Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman

Viewers were full of praise for Theo's starring performance as Eddie, with one person tweeting: "Five episodes in and can't stop watching. Theo James is good in this," while another added: "After seeming Theo James @theowjmes in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman I think I know who the new James Bond will be. Great cast and series."

The gangster drama follows Eddie as he comes across a "host of unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld" who want a piece of the illegal operation.

"Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it," reads the synopsis.

© Netflix Kaya Scodelario portrays ambition businesswoman Susie Glass

Max Beesley, who plays sociopathic boxing promoter Henry Collins, opened up about what it's like working with Ritchie, having also appeared in his 2023 film Operation Fortune.

Describing the director's projects as "high-pressure, high-octane" gigs, Max told HELLO!: "It's on you when you work with Guy because he's constantly thinking very creatively, and it swings and you have to be very pliable.

© Netflix Max Beesley plays Henry Collins

"But I love that, I really enjoyed that. I love working with him. I think he's excellent and he's a great director. It's a high-pressure, high-octane gig but when it works, it's lovely. It's quite musical as well. He writes musically with his dialogue. So it's something that I really like with his world and his method."

The Gentlemen is available to stream now on Netflix.