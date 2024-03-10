Oscars 2024 LIVE: A baby bump and a fall hit the red carpet as first stars arrive

To recap:
- Oppenheimer leads this year's list of nominees, with a whopping 13 nods, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon with 11 each
- Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time
- The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and begins airing at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
In the winner's room...
Hello from the winner's room, which is a few degrees below comfortable, and where I am drinking far too much caffeine and snacking from the cheese table.
A couple hundred journalists are here in the Loews hotel, next to the Dolby Theater, where our winners will begin trickling in to talk to us in around two hours time.
In the mean time, I'm watching the red carpet live stream and fangirling over Taylor Zahkar Perez basically being Alex Claremont-Diaz in real life...
Gowns, beautiful gowns...
"Black" seems to be a recurring theme on tonight's carpet. While the event is generally seen as black tie, some of the female attendees have really taken that theme quite literally, as this seems to be the year of the "long black gown." Check out some of our favorites below...
Anatomy of a fall (on the carpet)
Stars, they're just like us! Liza Koshy looked absolutely breathtaking in her red voluminous gown, but unfortunately, her outfit (and high heels) caused her to take a bit of a tumble while walking down the carpet. Watch the moment below...
Meet the nominees!
Wanna catch up with some of the night's biggest nominated stars? Here's what you need to know...
What to expect?
There's a lot to come from tonight's show, and we run some of them down for you.
For a look inside the winner's goodie bag...
For all the records that could be broken tonight...
For who we think will triumph this year...
The red carpet – and a surprise!
The stars have already started hitting up the red carpet with their most fashionable looks, which you can check out in our live red carpet gallery below...
And, kicking off the night with a surprise, Vanessa Hudgens announced on the red carpet that she's expecting her first child, debuting her bump in a gorgeous floor-length black gown. For more details, read here!
It's the Oscars!
Welcome to the 96th Academy Awards! After what has been a banner year for films, awards season closes out with the most prestigious ceremony of the year. And just like you, we can't WAIT to see who triumphs!
Follow along with us as we recap a night of glitz and glamor, splendor, excitement, and hopefully some shocking moments. Because let's be honest, who doesn't like a bit of drama?