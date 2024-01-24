Barbie star Ryan Gosling shares surprising personal statement amid controversial Oscars nominations

On Tuesday, Ryan Gosling, who earned an Oscar nod for his role as Ken in the film Barbie, released a statement underscoring his dismay at the Oscar snubs of his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

Despite his gratitude for the recognition, Ryan was quick to acknowledge that the film's success hinged on the creative forces of Margot and Greta.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Ryan said.

He highlighted the integral roles both women played in the creation of Barbie, a film that has been met with global acclaim."

© Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius," Ryan expressed.

His disappointment was palpable, as he felt strongly that their contributions deserved the same accolades as other nominees. "

To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," he added.

© Alamy Stock Photo Barbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Ryan's statement began with a nod to the honor of his nomination, "I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films." He candidly expressed his pride in being recognized for his portrayal of the iconic plastic doll, Ken.

Despite his personal achievement, Ryan emphasized the void felt by the absence of nominations for Margot and Greta.

© Alamy Stock Photo Ryan Gosling as Ken

He lauded their efforts: "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."

He didn't miss the chance to celebrate his co-star America Ferrera, who received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

© Eric Charbonneau Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling resumed their 'Barbie' and 'Ken' counterparts at the Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay book party

"Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Ryan's statement drew mixed reactions from fans. One suggested a bold move: "It would be a powerful statement if he withdrew his name from consideration," pointing to a possible protest in solidarity with his colleagues.

The Academy's announcement of this year's nominees was met with a wave of criticism, particularly focused on the exclusion of Greta for Best Director and Margot for Best Lead Actress. The snubs have been especially biting considering the film's feminist undertones and Ryan's supporting actor nomination.

Fans took to social media to voice their outrage, with one noting, "Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 2024 you cannot make this up."

© Getty Images Greta Gerwig (with Margot Robbie) accepts the Best Director Award for 'Barbie' onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Another expressed a similar sentiment, "Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie."

Critics have pointed out that the situation reflects the film's themes, with one user adding, "If Ryan deserved a nom, then Margot certainly did, the fact she wouldn't have won isn't the point. It almost feels like the Academy deliberately played into the theme of the movie to get people talking."

While Margot may not be in the actress category, she's recognized as a producer for the film's Best Picture nomination. Greta, together with her husband Noah Baumbach, garnered a nomination for the adapted screenplay of Barbie.

Both Margot and Greta are no strangers to Oscar nominations. Margot has been previously nominated for her roles in I, Tonya and Bombshell, and Greta has received nods for directing Lady Bird and writing for Little Women.

