Who Is Chance the Rapper's Wife? Meet Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have the most romantic love story, and it all started when they were nine years old.

"My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom," the music star, 30, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, 'Let's get married!'"

© Getty Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley met at the age of nine

After years of running in the same circles, Chance and Kirsten eventually started dating in 2013. By 2015, they'd welcomed a daughter, Kensli, and in 2018 the couple got engaged. As of 2019, Chance and Kirsten have tied the knot and expanded their family, with the arrival of a second daughter named Marli.

Ahead of Chance's return to The Voice US, we're getting to know the love of his life. So, without further ado, here's what you need to know about the lovely Kirsten…

Kirsten has a degree in Psychology

According to Kirsten's LinkedIn profile, she studied at DePaul University in Chicago, during which she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

© Getty Kirsten studied Psychology at DePaul University in Chicago

"Honestly, you can apply psychology to anything, but I really became more fascinated with the mind and behavior, the way things are, the reason why we do the things we do in my latter years of my college," she told Essence magazine in 2022.

Explaining how it's helped her in day-to-day life, she added: "Pychology is just a no brainer. It's all about the human mind and child development. Applying that has been super helpful and being able to be patient with myself and have grace, too. Knowing that I'm not going to be perfect all the time, but I try my best."

She's a thriving internet personality and businesswoman

Kirsten's a burgeoning internet personality, and she currently boasts 117,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow the mom-of-two @kirstencorleybennett, where she regularly posts reels, videos and photos of her modelling work and lifestyle.

With a background in fashion, Kirsten's also set up her own business – a kidswear brand named BOBY. According to the brand's mission statement, BOBY is "A kidswear company born out of the desire to see more representation and inclusivity in the kids apparel space.

"We seek to amplify voices of children and moms of color- through apparel, community, and mental health awareness." 10% of BOBY's proceeds go towards an unnamed charitable organization.

Kirsten has spoken openly about her experiences with postpartum depression

During a 2022 interview with Essence, Kirsten opened up about her experience of postpartum depression, particularly after welcoming her first daughter, Kensli.

© Getty Chance and Kirsten with their daughter Kensli

"When I experienced postpartum depression, it was very eye opening and I really had never learned about self-care in that way because I had always been just me doing whatever I wanted," she said.

"Thankfully throughout that whole year, I had amazing mothers who were friends of mine who were moms before, or became moms at the same time. They're my lifeline. Like I always talk about that.

© Getty Kirsten has spoken about the importance of self care

"It was really impactful for me to be able to just lean in on people and to talk to them about things that were going on. Not only that, I really feel that normalizing it, hearing other friends and moms that are going through what you're going through, and sharing their story makes you feel less alone."

After becoming more aware of the realities of postpartum depression, Kirsten felt better equipped to handle it a second time around, recognising the importance of self care. "It's honestly been an amazing experience to be able to have," she reflected. "That sounds weird to say too, but to have these highs and lows and be able to appreciate them on the other side of them."