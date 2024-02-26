The Voice's Reba McEntire sets the record straight on latest shake-up claims

Reba McEntire is finally putting her foot down when it comes to all the reports swirling about her leaving The Voice after its 25th season.

The country music legend, 68, took to her social media to shut down claims that she was departing the NBC singing competition and asserted that she was here to stay.

Alongside a screenshot of a story claiming that she was "leaving" the show, the word "FALSE" was emblazoned in bold red letters, and Reba wrote: "Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true.

"These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram."

Her fans showed support, although a few joked that Reba-themed gummy bears sounded like a fun idea, with Lance Bass even quipping: "Craaaaap. I already bought them!"

The "Whoever's in New England" hitmaker returns to The Voice for her second season in a row, with the milestone 25th season premiering on Monday night, February 26.

Joining her are John Legend for his ninth turn, Chance the Rapper for his second (after taking last season off), and debuting coaching duo Dan+Shay, a first for the American edition of the show.

Reba will be gunning for the win once again this year, after coming close on season 24 with her contestants Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar, who placed as the runner-up and fourth respectively (Niall Horan won with his contestant Huntley).

The pair exclusively spoke with HELLO! as the live shows first kicked off, sharing their praise for their legendary coach and all she had to offer in terms of mentorship and expertise.

© Getty Images Reba returns to "The Voice" for her second season in a row

"Reba is so incredibly versed in different areas of music and she has a great knowledge of music and well, she's REBA," Ruby shared.

On behind-the-scenes tales from the show, Jacquie revealed: "There's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't realize. For instance, song choices.

"Although we get to pick them, sometimes our coach vetoes our choices and suggests a song they really believe we can blow out of the water. Sometimes that means we have to learn a new song we've never heard so the pressure is on!"

© Getty Images Joining her are coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+Shay

When it comes to the return of Blake Shelton, whose spot Reba filled on the show, Jacquie expressed that the country star was intent on saying goodbye.

"Blake meant it when he said it was his last season, I guess. I was hoping he would be our mega mentor but it wasn't in the stars," she explained, although gushed about having help from another superstar of the industry.

© Getty Images Team Reba from season 24 of "The Voice"

"However, I was extremely grateful for Wynonna Judd because she doesn't hold back when she wants something, and I LOVE when people are just blunt with me or with people around me."

