Who are The Voice stars Dan and Shay's Wives? All About Abby Smyers and Hannah Mooney

Country pop duo Dan + Shay are the latest additions to The Voice's coaching panel and will make their debut as the first-ever "double chair" coaches in the show's 25th season. While we're excited to see the musicians in action in the premiere episode, we can't help but wonder about their lives behind the camera.

Keep reading for all we know about Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's wives.

Who is Dan Smyers' wife?

Since 2017, Dan has been married to marketing manager Abby Law.

The pair first crossed paths at a Nashville-based animal rescue center in 2013 and three years later, Dan got down on one knee at Waikiki Beach. Abby shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the lovebirds locking lips on the beach. "Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor," she penned. "I love you so much my heart could explode!!! Y'all WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

© abbysmyers/Instagram Dan popped the question to Abby in 2016

On May 13, 2017, the pair tied the knot in a sunset ceremony in Nashville, which featured in the music video for Dan + Shay's 2018 song, 'Speechless'. Watch it in the clip below.

WATCH: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s wedding feature in sweet music video

Marking the special day on Instagram, Abby wrote: "The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life."

While the couple don't share any children, they are dog parents to Missy, Chief, Joy, and Ghost. Sharing a glimpse into their home life back in November, Abby posted a carousel of images taken at the couple's Nashville home showing the pair looking super loved-up whilst cuddling with their dogs.

"Very grateful for you, my crew," she penned in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

Who is Shay Mooney's wife?

Shay met Hannah Billingsley, a former Miss Arkansas and host of the podcast Unexpected with Hannah Love, back in 2015 when she reportedly reached out to him via social media. A few days later, when Dan + Shay were playing in Hannah's home town Arkansas, the pair met at George's Majestic Lounge, according to Arkansas Bride, and Shay asked Hannah if she would be his date to the Academy of Country Music Awards.

It was love at first sight for Shay, who previously told People: "From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her…

"She's the best thing that's ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down. She's my better — and much better-looking — half."

© @shaymooney/Instagram Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley first met in 2015

The couple became engaged on August 9, 2016, and held a secret wedding the same night at a stone chapel, where Shay had gathered their close family and friends.

The following January, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, Asher James, before going on to hold a larger wedding on Shay's family farm in Arkansas in October.

Speaking to Arkansas Bride at the time, Hannah gushed over her husband. "Shay is everything I never knew I needed. I truly never imagined being with a man in the music industry, so it took me some time to come around. But God had other plans. Shay was and is patient as the day is long and makes me laugh at every turn. He’s my person."

© @shaymooney/Instagram The couple are parents to three boys

The couple's second son, Ames Alexander, arrived in February 2020 and was followed by a third baby boy, Abram Shay Mooney, in January 2023.

Taking to Instagram to share her appreciation for her husband in July last year, Hannah penned: "Wanted to take a minute to say… I love this man so much. And I’ve never been more proud of the husband, father, and leader he has become. Over the past year I have had the privilege of watching him pursue health, discipline, and fullness of life.

She continued: "I've seen vulnerability, humility, and hard work. And… I’ve seen obedience to step into roles God created him for."