The Voice announce new country star judge in latest shake-up to show

The Voice's legacy of showcasing prominent country music legends continues, and this time, it's the iconic Wynonna Judd taking up the mantle.

On October 31, NBC made the exhilarating announcement that the illustrious singer will step into the limelight as the mega mentor for the show's 24th season.

Wynonna's entrance into this season's musical fray brings her alongside The Voice's renowned coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and country queen Reba McEntire.

As the season unfolds, Wynonna's role becomes increasingly pivotal. She will guide and mentor the talented artists who have successfully navigated the intense Battle Rounds, prepping them for the high-stakes three-way Knockouts slated to begin on November 6.

Wyonna Judd joins The Voice

A tantalizing promo for the upcoming episodes offers a taste of the distinctive and candid advice Wynonna, a Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, has up her sleeve for the contestants.

In an unforgettable piece of guidance during a rehearsal session, she quips, "Squeeze your butt. I do that when I hit high notes." The amusing tip prompts a visibly amused Legend to comment, "We're getting gems over here!"

© NBC Reba McEntire will sit alongside Wyonna

Wynonna's inclusion in the star-studded lineup is particularly noteworthy, especially considering the recent transition of another country luminary, Reba McEntire, into the coaching cadre of The Voice.

Reba replaced the veteran Voice coach Blake Shelton, who made an exit after an impressive 23-season stint on the show. Known as the most-winning coach in The Voice's 12-year trajectory, with a remarkable nine championship titles to his name, Blake had nothing but praise and confidence in Reba's ability to shine in her new role.

Gwen Stefani is also on The Voice

Speaking to E! News earlier in May, he remarked: "I'm excited about Reba coming on board. From what I've gathered, she was the original choice for The Voice's country representation. Now that I've had my tenure, it feels like destiny for Reba to step in and assume the position she was initially envisioned for.

“She's an icon, one of my heroes. Just thinking about the lucky contestants getting to work under her guidance excites me."

On the other hand, Reba, revered not just for her musical prowess but also her acting acumen, especially with her eponymous show 'Reba', exudes confidence about her new journey.

© NBC Niall Horan joined 'The Voice' in season 24

Not one to shy away from some friendly competition, she seems eager to engage with her fellow coaches, including John, Gwen, and last season's victor, Niall. However, speaking to E! ahead of the show's premiere, she showcased her playful spirit, stating, "I'm not really worried about the competition. Sure, I'll offer them some nuggets of wisdom, but I'll be gentle."

As the curtains rise and the stages are set, fans eagerly await the symphony of voices, both old and new, that promise to enthral and inspire.

With Wynonna Judd's addition, the bar has been set even higher, and viewers can hardly contain their excitement.

Catch The Voice on Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., exclusively on NBC.