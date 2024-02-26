Why the upcoming season of The Voice will be historic as Gwen Stefani departs once again

The Voice will return to NBC once again on Monday night, February 26 for its milestone 25th season, and it's kicking off a new run with a historic start.

Fans of the show can expect more talent, more celebrity appearances, and more stars on the judging panel, with three coaches returning from previous seasons.

However, what makes this season different from all the others is that for the first time in the American edition of the show, a coaching duo will be placed center stage.

© Getty Images "The Voice" will play host to its first coaching duo for the American edition this season

Country pop music duo Dan+Shay will be occupying the fourth rotating chair on the show this year, alongside John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper.

Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani, who were coaches in the previous season (which Niall won), have stepped away for this installment of the singing competition, although could certainly return next season.

John will coach his ninth season while Reba and Chance are returning for their second each, the former joining in season 24 and the latter in season 23.

Dan+Shay, our debuting coaches, do actually have deep ties to the show, having filled in previously for Niall and acted as guest coaches and mentors for Blake Shelton as well.

However, it is not the first time that coaching duos have featured on the franchise as a whole, with international versions like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and many more featuring coaching duos on the panel.

The duo spoke with Entertainment Tonight about filming the new season with their fellow coaches and couldn't have heaped more praise on their co-stars.

© Getty Images Dan+Shay will be the first coaching duo on the US version of "The Voice"

"It's honestly been the greatest experience," Shay told the publication. "We've known Reba for a little while, got to meet her many years ago, and obviously, I've been fans of Chance and John for a long time as well.

"We were kind of presented with this opportunity – I didn't know that this would ever be a dream of mine – and whatever we thought it might be, I was like, I don't think I've ever wanted to do anything other than be a coach on The Voice," he continued. "It's just unbelievable."

© Getty Images The pair have performed on the show previously and have appeared as guest mentors before as well

Shay also added that the it "changed everything" to return to the show as full-time coaches instead of guest mentoring, saying: "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Reba was full of praise for the "Speechless" hitmakers as well, telling ET: "They give great notes. They’re really good. They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan have taken this season off

Chance, returning for his second go at victory, also added of his colleagues: "I've always just admired John [Legend] and he's helped me in so many different ways. To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew… I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

