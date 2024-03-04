HELLO!’s TV Team’s top movie and TV show picks for March

With so many options out there about what to watch, it can be tricky to commit to something new. Fortunately, HELLO!’s TV Team spends their days going through all of the new content out there so you don’t have to, and these are our creme de la creme picks of what to watch this month, be it a trip to the cinema, or settling in for a night in front of the TV. Enjoy!

Mary & George

Watch on Sky Atlantic and Now - 5 March

This epic historical series brings a fresh new twist to the period drama genre. The seven-parter follows the titular mother-and-son duo Mary and George Villiers on their quest for power, telling the extraordinary true story of how they became one of the most powerful families in England during the reign of King James I.

WATCH: Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star in the historical psychodrama

Julianne Moore shines in her portrayal of Mary, a woman of humble beginnings who moulds her charismatic son to scheme, seduce, and kill in a bid to conquer the Court of England and become the King's all-powerful lover.

Nicholas Galitzine plays George in Mary & George

Starring alongside Julianne is Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine, who gives an equally compelling performance as George. This raunchy drama is addictive, fascinating, and a whole lot of fun. - Nicky Morris, Senior TV Writer

Shōgun

Watch on Disney+ - episodes 1 and 2 out now

A dark and gritty retelling of James Clavell's best-selling novel, Shōgun is the epic historical drama that everyone's talking about. Having spared no expense, the show – which reportedly warranted a budget of $250 million – is one of the most intricately made and visually engrossing series I've seen in a long time.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Nestor Carbonell as Rodrigues

Set in Japan during the 1600s, Shōgun weaves the tapestry of three mysterious figures – shipwrecked sailor John Blackthorne (played by Cosmo Jarvis), vulnerable daimyō Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and woman samurai Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai).

Told in both Japanese and English, Shōgun is the kind of series that you need to pay attention to – with changing power dynamics and political rivalries at every turn, you can't take your eye off the ball. It’s like Game of Thrones in here!

Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama Ukon Sadanaga

So far, Disney+ has released just two episodes of Shōgun, but thanks to the nuanced performances of its extremely talented cast, not to mention an elaborate and mind-blowing depiction of feudal Japan, I see a second season in its future. - Megan Bull - TV Writer

Dune Part II

Watch in cinemas - out now

I could summarise my review with just one word here: 'Wow'. Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi desert adventure is back for round two, and I don't think it's hyperbolic to say that it's perhaps one of the coolest, more exciting things that I have ever seen on the big screen.

© Warner Bros Paul Atreides, a gifted young man born into a great destiny, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people

While part one had you muddling through working out the who's who and what's what of this fantasy world, part II puts you straight in the action where you know the characters, the characters know themselves - and it is GOOD. In part two, Paul Atreides and his mother have found the Fremen and become at home in their ways. While Paul would like to avenge his father's death, he doesn't fancy the prophecised war that his mother is pushing - and his insanely incredible counterpart Chani feels the same - but will the forces of fate - and propaganda - be too much for the pair of them to resist?

© Warner Bros Zendaya stars as Chani in Dune part II

The second instalment also benefits from the arrival of some giant talents. Austin Butler is particularly memorable as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen - a brutish villain who will surely land all of the award nominations when the time comes, and the indomitable Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. Go and see it on the big screen... trust me! - Emmy Griffiths, TV and Film Editor