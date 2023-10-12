A Right Royal Podcast’s Halloween special: have the royal family seen ghosts?

Happy Halloween! Well, almost. To celebrate the spookiest day of the year, we’re back with another episode of A Right Royal Podcast – and this time we’re making things seriously spooky with a ghost special! So, do you believe in ghost stories? And more to the point – do the royal family?

First of all, we are joined by the one who haunts our podcast, HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash! In our chat, we discuss all things haunted, from castles that are said to contain spirits, to King Charles’ house project that Camilla refused to set foot into after feeling a ‘presence’.

We then chat to Historic Royal Palaces expert Errol Clayton, who hosts tours of Hampton Court Palace, and gave us the down low on some of the scariest stories from the former royal residence – from Henry VIII’s doomed wife Katherine Howard’s spirit seen running through the gallery, to a continuous scratching heard by a resident that led to a shocking discovery.

We're then joined by Most Haunted star and paranormal historian Richard Felix, who regaled us with tales of royals and their encounters with ghosts – including Prince William and Kate, the late Queen and Princess Margaret and King Charles' experience trying to work in a haunted library.