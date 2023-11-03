A Right Royal Podcast: How Prince William is saving the world

Welcome back to HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, where this week we are discussing Prince William’s incredible 10-year, £50 million project - the Earthshot Prize.

The environmental project aims to provide funding to discover solutions to Earth’s biggest climate issues - and is already seeing hugely positive changes. So ahead of the 2023 Earthshot Prize, which is being held in Singapore, join us as we chat about how Prince William is changing the world from the experts who know all about it!

`Listen to A Right Royal Podcast - in partnership with True Royalty TV latest episode here

In the episode, we will be chatting to the Sunday Times royal editor and broadcaster Roya Nikkhah about what makes Earthshot stand out from William’s other projects as well as how his title as the Prince of Wales has helped him gain more influence. She said: "There's no doubt with someone who's a heartbeat away from being King, it's easier to get people to come to the table and put the money out. And I think he's not shy on maxing out on that."

© Getty Kensington Palace has confirmed presenters and performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2023

We are also joined by Earthshot winner and co-founder of Enapter, Vaitea Cowan, who opened up about finding out that she was being considered for the prize - and exactly what happens when you receive the £1 million from the Prince - and how far that money has gone with their project.

© Getty Joining William and Kate in Boston at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

She said: "When I looked at the climate crisis, I actually see a leadership crisis. Too few of our leaders today are taking the responsibility to provide a liveable planet for future generations. But when I look at Prince William, on the other hand, he is a leader that is part of this generational shift towards repairing our planet.”

© Getty William poses with the winners and finalists of the 2022 Earthshot Prize during The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Next up, we speak to HELLO!’s US editor Justin Ravitz, who gives us a first-hand perspective of Prince William’s work across the pond, and, as per usual, we are joined by our royal editor Emily Nash who is filling us in on what to expect from this year’s ceremony and why the finalists have been invited to physically attend this year’s ceremony, unlike the last two. Are you ready for Earthshot? You will be after listening to our latest episode!