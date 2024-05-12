TV BAFTAs 2024: how to watch, who's hosting and timings revealed

It's time for the TV BAFTAs! Returning on Sunday 12 May, the prestigious awards ceremony will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan presenting for a second time.

After another year of top-tier television, Succession, Happy Valley, The Crown, Slow Horses and Top Boy will battle it out for a coveted statuette, but who will reign supreme? Click here to see the full list of nominations. Plus, keep reading to find out how you can tune in, and what to expect from the ceremony…

How to watch the TV BAFTAs and when is it on?

The BAFTAs will air from 7-9pm (BST) on BBC One and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

© Ray Tang/Shutterstock The BAFTAs will air on BBC One

Ahead of the programme, fans can head to BAFTA's YouTube, Facebook and X accounts for red carpet coverage led by Michelle Visage and Tom Allen.

Meet your hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

Comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are returning to host for the second time running, and they're also up for two awards themselves – specifically in the Entertainment Performance and Comedy Entertainment Programme categories.

© Scott Garfitt Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will present the BAFTAs on Sunday 12 May

Speaking to the BBC, the pair joked about this year's show. "I really thought I'd done enough last year to be asked to host it solo this time, but hosting it with Rob again is also an honour I suppose," quipped Romesh, 46.

"It's a real privilege to continually get to work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain," remarked Rob, 38.

Who will be attending the year?

While Prince William and Princess Kate have previously appeared at the TV BAFTAs, they will not be attending this year. Instead, William – who serves as the organisation's president – has recorded a video message to be played during the ceremony.

© Karwai Tang Prince William will not attend but as BAFTA's president, has recorded a video message for the ceremony

As for the celebrity guestlist, BAFTA has confirmed a number of attendees on their official website, including Brian Cox, David Tennant, Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Waddingham, Ant and Dec, Helena Bonham Carter, Jack Lowden, Sarah Lancashire, Richard Armitage and Siobhan Finneran.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly will be honoured with the BAFTA Special Award

In a milestone moment, beloved TV presenter Lorraine Kelly will take to the stage during the evening too, as she becomes the recipient of the BAFTA Television Special Award for her impressive 40-year career in broadcasting.