Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Being papped, spotting Selena and a visit to the stunning Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Welcome back to HELLO!’s Cannes daily diary, dear readers! Emmy here, and I have officially lost my voice because of shouting celebrity names and drinking lashings of champagne. But fortunately I don’t need it to tell you all about the last day at the Festival - so as I sip my jasmine tea, let me tell you all of the latest gossip from our time at the Film Festival…

About last night

First things first, let’s talk about last night! After our queuing disaster at Magnum (which ended up with a cheeky selfie with Barry Keoghan and a hello from Hunter Schafer), Isabelle and I weren’t taking any chances this time as we glammed up and headed to the event a little bit early.

And the event, you ask? This time, we were at the Nespresso beach club for an Instagram X Vanity Fair soiree, where everyone except me appeared to have gotten the memo to dress incredibly chicly in black or white. Me? I was in a prom dress-like blue floral frock, very Sandy from Grease and very not on brand. Oh well, we move on!

Isabelle at last night's event

The evening’s delights included canapes of edible flowers, caviar canapes and one of those ‘glambot’ cameras that capture you strutting your stuff in slow motion.

Let me tell you, I solemnly swear that I will never laugh at a celebrity glambot going wrong ever again. Mine was utterly mortifying and will never see the light of day again. Just kidding, I’ve already sent it to half of my family members. As for this column? I don’t think I’m ready to embarrass myself on the internet more than I have already!

A fashion fail from me at Instagram x Vanity Fair!

Isabelle was also living her Gossip Girl dream after being introduced to Lily Van Der Woodsen herself, Kelly Rutherford, who was delightful and chatted away to Isabelle over a glass of champagne.

No photos please!

After a late night at the party, we tried our luck with a cocktail at the Carlton where we had it on good authority that Demi Moore was staying, but the security has become somewhat attuned to journalists’ wily ways and told us that the bar was closed. It was 1 am, so maybe they were just telling the truth!

Isabelle with Victoria Justice

However, while we waited for our taxi, we got thrown into plenty of fun in front of the row of luxury hotels. Bumping into the sensation Victorious star Victoria Justice, we explained to a few French photographers about who she was before being papped ourselves, which was a hilarious experience - but we’d imagine probably becomes quite tiresome for the actual rich and famous.

Visiting Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

But speaking of experiencing the starry lifestyle, we were incredibly lucky to be invited to lunch at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc where all of the stars like to party after their premieres - and is hosting A-listers including Kevin Costner for the festival.

Isabelle and Emmy at Hotel du Cap

The stunning grounds are the home to the famous Amfar party every year, and it is a place of total peace and quiet - which we imagine certainly changes in the evening! As we settled for some lunch, I could only imagine what it would be like to actually manage to have a week-long stay at one of the world’s most beautiful hotels. Hey, maybe next year?

We visited the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Then just when I thought it was time to head back to our little Airbnb, I spotted none other than Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez leave the Hotel Martinez as crowds gathered round... and I had to cancel my Uber! You never know what's around the corner here!

© Daniele Venturelli Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana attend the Emilia Perez red carpet

What’s next?

We have a very busy evening tonight with a Campari event, plus we’ll be delivering our verdicts on Kinds of Kindness with an upcoming screening, and hoping to spot Selena Gomez and Cate Blanchett at upcoming press conferences. Until then!

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Emma Stone at Kinds of Kindness photocall