Megalopolis star Nathalie Emmanual on controversial movie as reactions pour in - exclusive

Cannes Film Festival has been buzzing about Francis Ford Coppola’s new movie Megalopolis, which had its premiere on Thursday night.

The film, which stars Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel, has been at the centre of controversy due to reported inappropriate behaviour on set, a difficult production and a struggle to find a distributor for for theatrical release. Despite these reports, the movie received a ten-minute standing ovation during its premiere at the festival.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who stars as Julia Cicero, caught up with HELLO! while attending a BMW event during the week. Chatting about the controversial film, she was full of praise for her co-star, Adam Driver, saying: “It was amazing to act alongside Adam, he is brilliant.”

She added: “Megalopolis is unlike anything you've ever seen before.”

© Daniele Venturelli Nathalie Emmanuel at the premiere

It's received something of a mixed response from early viewers at the festival, with people taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts. Critic Jason Gorber wrote: “‘The gates of #Megalopolis are open and the world will never be the same’ - Part fever dream, part excercise in indulgence, not since BABYLON has such bonkers boldness been birthed, here reared without any pesky studio help. A cri de Cœur about a dying empire, the death rattle of a giant of cinema flailing, flummoxing, yet occasionally fascinating.”

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Adam Driver stars in the new movie

Another person added: “I'm predicting that #Megalopolis will be this year's Babylon. Extremely divisive, those who like it will LOVE it and those who dislike it will HATE it. No in between.”

Nathalie stars with Adam Driver in Megalopolis

A third person wasn’t so sure, writing: “Still processing #Megalopolis, but at tonight's #Cannes premiere I went to the restroom about an hour in because my brain was melting. There was a man leaning against the wall in a way that made me worried he needed a medic. He looked up at me and said, ‘It's a nightmare.’”