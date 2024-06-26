Bargain Hunt's Christina Trevanion wows fans with stunning snap as she shares 'very exciting' update

Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion never fails to impress fans with her glamorous photos on social media – and her latest Instagram post was no different.

The 43-year-old showed off her endless legs as she posed with a Pudsey Bear toy behind the scenes of the show's Children in Need special. The TV presenter was dressed for the sunny weather in a stylish, bright red shirt dress as she perched on a deck chair in front of an ice cream van.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina is currently filming new episodes of Bargain Hunt

In the caption, Christina penned: "Fun in the sun this weekend filming some very exciting new episodes of #BBCBargainHunt including our @bbcchildreninneed special!"

Heaping praise on Christina's stunning look, one fan wrote in the comments section: "Looking good Christina," while another commented on her toned legs: "Gorgeous legs."

Others shared their excitement over the upcoming Bargain Hunt episodes, with one person writing: "Looking forward to seeing you again Christina," while another added: "Looking forward to some new shows. Good luck."

© BBC Studios Christina is a popular presenter on Bargain Hunt

Christina's latest post comes just a month after she returned to Instagram following a month's break from the platform.

The Travelling Auctioneers star apologised to her followers for "being quiet" on social media, explaining she'd been finding joy in gardening.

Sharing a snap of the star hard at work in her sprawling garden, filled with blossoming greenery and brightly-coloured flowers, Christina penned in the caption: "Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it's been quite a distraction this spring.

"Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I'd killed last year. The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge. In other news, the swallows and house martins have firmly moved in for the summer - and brought 8 friends with them, who are rather noisier than our original tenant's last year, all in all sunny evenings in the garden are rather wonderful.

"Is this middle age?" she asked, concluding: "If so, I rather like it."

© BBC Christina Trevanion presents The Travelling Auctioneers alongside Robin Johnson, JJ Chalmers, and Izzie Balmer

Christina has amassed a legion of fans over the last decade, having become a regular fixture in the BBC's daytime schedule since her debut on Flog It! back in 2013.

WATCH: Christina presents The Travelling Auctioneers

Since then, the mum-of-two has appeared on various other shows, including Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers, which were both renewed for further seasons in May.