ITV faced with fresh 'bullying' claims after This Morning's Phillip Schofield exit

A number of ITV employees have made claims about the toxic working environment on daytime shows including This Morning.

Former and current staff members have spoken out about the "bullying, discrimination and harassment" faced by employees.

The allegations were published by MPs on the House of Commons culture select committee, who are looking into ITV's handling of Phillip Schofield's departure earlier this year.

In a letter to ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall that was published on Wednesday, the committee's chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said she and other members had been "contacted by a large number of individuals" following Dame McCall's appearance before the committee in June.

"These individuals speak with great pride about working at ITV and are hugely positive about many of their colleagues. However, they also raise claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment," said Dame Dinenage.

She also said that some of the workers claimed that their decision to raise concerns led to "further bullying and discrimination, and in some cases having to leave the organisation with a settlement agreement".

"It is easy to understand why those individuals, especially where they have left ITV and do not wish to relive their traumatic experiences, do not feel capable of attempting to report their concerns, or that ITV will take them seriously."

Back in June, ITV's chief executive said the broadcaster had received two complaints about This Morning in five years. However, in her letter, Dame Dinenage said that the committee had subsequently been contacted by other former and current employees who said they were "aware of multiple cases".

These allegations "appear to contradict your evidence that there have been only two complaints," said Dame Dinenage.

In response to the letter, Dame Carolyn McCall encouraged individuals with complaints to contact ITV using its reporting line SafeCall and to make direct contact with Jane Mulcahy KC - the barrister conducting an external review into ITV's handling of Schofield's affair and the aftermath.

"As we made clear to you and the committee, we are absolutely committed to enabling people to raise any issues or complaints they may have about working at ITV," Dame Carolyn wrote.

"We always take these seriously and will investigate and take whatever action is appropriate. However, we are unable to do so if we cannot engage with those people."

The letter comes following Schofield's departure from ITV in May. In June, the 61-year-old broadcaster admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague. In a statement, he said that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.